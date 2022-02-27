Participation in scholastic sports has dropped 30% nationally over the past decade, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, creating a fundamental shift in the landscape of student athletics. But one sport has bucked that national trend — girls wrestling.

Lancaster County has become a leader in the movement to sanction the sport in Pennsylvania.

McCaskey High School became the first board-approved girls team in the state in 2020, and on March 6, it will hold the Women’s Central Region Championships, with more than 150 girls expected to hit the mats in the contest not sanctioned by the PIAA.

“I think it was happening on a national level, and originally in Pennsylvania, a lot of the mindset was not everyone was fans of girls wrestling,” said McCaskey coach Kevin Franklin, who also coaches girls at Lancaster Alliance Wrestling.

“You could see other states getting way ahead, and maybe some of it was the selfishness, that ‘We are Pennsylvania (mindset),’” he said. “We are leaders in the nation in wrestling. We are falling way behind on the girls side, and there were just enough folks with the mindset that the time was right.”

Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 200% increase in girls participating on high school boys teams in the past few years, according to the grassroots organization SanctionPA, of which Franklin is a part.

More than 300 girls represent the 12 PIAA districts, with another 280 on junior high squads. There are even more out there, as USA Wrestling membership cards show some who have opted not to participate on PIAA teams due to lack of inclusion.

On a national level, girls wrestling has exploded, with more than 32,000 girls on the mats and 34 states sanctioning the sport.

The PIAA requires 100 teams for a sport to be sanctioned; there are 34 schools in the state that have board-approved teams. But the addition this month of an emerging sports classification by the PIAA board of directors, for which just 25 teams are needed, gives girls wrestling a better path toward being a sanctioned sport.

“We are encouraged by the recent approval of girls wrestling to be recognized as emerging sports status in Pennsylvania and thank the PIAA for their support,” said Pat Tocci, the senior director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. “Our hope is that this recognition will give districts that have not yet approved the motivation and encouragement to officially recognize girls wrestling programs at their schools.”

McCaskey Athletic Director Jon Mitchell, who is part of the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force, has been active in helping schools jump-start programs throughout the state, as he has done in Lancaster.

Mitchell, a longtime wrestling coach, has been a proponent of girls wrestling for quite a while. His interest piqued more than two decades ago, when he took a contingent from Lancaster County to the women’s nationals in Michigan.

The trip prompted him to help start a state tournament for girls, which continues today and will be March 13 at Central Dauphin, the same weekend the boys are in Hershey.

“I got into this in 1998. I had a few girls on my guys team and had the opportunity to get them out to some of the real early on national events,” Mitchell said. “I remember the first national tournament. There were 273 girls from 37 states. And they all looked around and said, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one who does this.’ And I think that is huge. Now, you have to get people past the point where they think, ‘It’s just girls,’ and have them realize, ‘It’s just wrestling.’ ”

A chance to shine

People have a certain perception of girls wrestling, and as Mitchell says, they need to get past gender.

For one thing, wrestling gives girls an additional outlet over the winter months to participate in a sport, and it also helps bring more diversity to a school’s sports programs.

“Women are asking for that spotlight, and I am excited with how wrestling is responding,” Manheim Central boys coach Quint Eno said. “I have two daughters of my own. Wrestling is a passion of mine, and I hope they share in it. I think motivating and empowering women is important, and it’s really cool to see wrestling do that.”

During the recent Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships Jan. 29 at Manheim Township, girls got that chance to be in the spotlight. For the first time in the storied 28 years of the tournament, they were showcased in a tournament of their own, the River Rock Academy Challenge.

It wasn’t so much about winning — although don’t tell that to the 26 athletes who took to the mat for bragging rights in their weight classes — but more a chance to give them their due. Many of their counterparts on the boys teams stopped by to watch their techniques.

The two wrestlers in the final bout, Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio and Annville-Cleona’s Anna Kreider, took center stage in a marquee exhibition before the start of the boys finals.

“I really hope this encourages other people to come out and try the sport,” said Baccio, a sophomore. “Being able to go back and say I competed in this, and show everyone what wrestling is about, is awesome. I have dreamed about this ever since I have started wrestling. I hope some people may have come out and say, ‘I want to do this now.’ ”

Baccio and Kreider both admitted to being a little nervous, knowing they had become pioneers for the sport in the L-L, but neither disappointed. There were raucous cheers when they walked onto the mats that continued until Kreider had her hand raised in victory after she won via a fall in the second period.

“I have been at it since fifth grade, so it feels really good to get it to the next step of things in getting it sanctioned,” Kreider said. “We were both in agreement that we were excited for each other and women’s wrestling. Things like this, you hear about them. I’m from a little town, Annville, and then it actually happens to you. It feels amazing.”

Manheim Township’s Zoe Caloviras, a freshman member of the boys and girls teams, was another of the 26 who made history that day. She said having a match when the boys were wrestling was a lift for the sport.

“This is just one step of getting women’s wrestling on the map and getting it more popular,” Caloviras said. “Going out and being able to showcase and do what we want is amazing.”

The future in Lancaster

“This is not just a boy-dominated sport anymore. We are starting to take over,” Journie Rodriguez, one of McCaskey’s top girls wrestlers, said.

And while her McCaskey team has led momentum for the county, Penn Manor, which garnered board approval for its own program late last year, might have a blueprint for success. In just a few months, the Comets’ numbers are strong.

And many of the girls on the varsity team are not what one would expect of wrestlers. They participate in choir, cheerleading and theater, with a lot of the team’s recruiting coming from Trinity Mowery, who was part of the Pennsylvania team at nationals in Tulsa during the summer.

“We sent out the message to everyone, not just the real athletic girls,” Mowery said. “Personally, I am in chorus, and some of the girls on the team are in (their) first year of doing sports. We are starting this, and we’re here to prove that we deserve to be here, can be here, and work just as hard as everyone else. Because of wrestling, I have expanded my family across the state and the whole United States.”

Having Lancaster Alliance Wrestling based in Manheim, where Mowery has honed her skills since sixth grade, also helps bolster the girls movement in Lancaster County. Lancaster Alliance Wrestling collaborates with Beat the Streets, the organization that helped build the first girls program at McCaskey, offering another outlet.

Ephrata boys coach Sean Lees ran the girls program in its first year, and Franklin is the current head girls coach.

“Some of the more experienced girls have been coming locally to a place where they can all grow together,” said Franklin, who also has guided the junior high boys team at Lampeter-Strasburg. “And those girls, including Baccio and Kreider, have been leaders in their schools and have helped grow it, so you have the synergistic effect.”

Six schools across the L-L League have approved teams. McCaskey, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Annville-Cleona are up and running. Lancaster Catholic and Warwick are two of the more recent schools to get approval to field programs and are expected to have teams competing next winter.

“We had two girls at the beginning of the year who expressed an interest, and the goal is to have something next year,” Lancaster Catholic Athletic Director Rich Hinnenkamp said. “We are going take this time to push it out there to everybody. It’s a nice thing to offer, and if it helps us provide girls another thing to do, it might be a good offseason sport to do over the winter.”

Warwick’s board unanimously approved a team, and Athletic Director Ryan Landis says the school is always looking for more opportunities for its female student-athletes.

“The biggest thing is more opportunity for girls,” Landis said of adding the sport. “We also have noticed that the research shows that most of the girls participating, this is their only sport. So any time you can make connections with more people, you go for it. We don’t know all the specifics yet, but that is also exciting, too.”

Warwick is in a co-op agreement with Linden Hall, and Landis says that will be an additional resource for the school to use. Linden Hall has already reached out to Warwick with a few girls who are interested in competing.

While unusual, some girls across the country have reached the pinnacle of success on the mats against boys. Michaela Hutchison of Alaska was the first to win a state championship. But for most, only an elite few now reach the district level of boys competition.

At the District Three sectionals last weekend, in the 106-pound weight class, Jayleah Platz of Governor Mifflin just missed a medal opportunity and a chance to advance to this weekend’s South Central Regional championships, placing fifth.

One of the top girls wrestlers in the state, Platz has placed in the Berks County championships and boasted 18 wins over boys this season, not to mention a girls state championship last year.

Closer to home, McCaskey’s Rodriguez scored a fall in 3:34 over her opponent from Milton Hershey in her first match at the Hempfield sectional, but lost her next two. Had there been a girls-only event, she could have had the opportunity to face Platz, who drew people four deep around the rope to watch her when she went for her medal chance in Shillington.

“Girls wrestling has seen approximately a 200% growth in the past two years in Pennsylvania,” said Tocci of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. “We as leaders have an obligation to ensure equitable opportunities for girls to participate in the sport of wrestling. We are excited by the incredible progress we have made, the support of the PIAA, and recognition, but we still have work to do.”

Uniforms and regulations

Girls wrestle folk style, the same as boys, and the rules for girls wrestling are similar to the boys, coming straight from the National Federation of State High School Associations, which has governed the boys sport.

Last May, the federation provided different weight class options for state associations, but only for when girls wrestle girls. In April 2020, the federation made other changes focusing strictly on inclusion.

Two, in particular, stand out regarding the uniform. The first now permits female wrestlers to wear a form-fitting compression shirt that completely covers their chests in addition to a one-piece singlet and a suitable undergarment.

The second pertains to weigh-ins, which are now similar to USA Wrestling and most nationwide tournaments. Wrestlers now will weigh in with a uniform with suitable undergarments on.

The biggest change the federation made was regarding hair. In the past, hair length was regulated, and a hair cap was required to be worn. This is no longer necessary for girls under their headgear.

“These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling. The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants,” the federation said in a statement regarding the rule changes.

Standing in the L-L

The Lancaster-Lebanon League sponsors 14 sports for boys and 13 for girls, with two coed sports (rifle and bowling).

Considering the first girls wrestling team in the state was established in Lancaster, could the L-L be the cutting edge in having a league championship event before it garners PIAA standing? The answer to that is a resounding no.

Although the L-L is all in favor of adding girls wrestling to the seven winter sports with championships, Executive Director Ron Kennedy said the league’s bylaws mirror the PIAA’s — meaning it would take PIAA approval before the L-L could take action to make girls wrestling an official sport here.

While the number of schools offering girls wrestling might seem small at six, only eight rifle teams were participating in the L-L as a sanctioned sport in 2022, including two from Berks County, Wilson and Governor Mifflin.

“We would definitely support having more opportunities for girls,” Kennedy said. “If we get enough teams, we’ll support it and get an actual official league. But one of the first things that would have to happen, it would have to get official PIAA approval. Once they get approval, that would be the first step.”