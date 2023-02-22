HARRISBURG — Kaleia Timko was not shy about revealing her thoughts about the state of girls and women’s wrestling in Pennsylvania when she stepped to the podium in the media center of the state Capitol on Tuesday.

“This just goes to show how serious we are as female athletes in a male-dominated sport,” said Timko, a McCaskey student. “We’re not going anywhere.”

Her school, behind the efforts of athletic director Jon Mitchell, was the first in Pennsylvania to offer wrestling as a girls sport in 2020. Now, thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit girls wrestling advocacy group Sanction PA, lawmakers and many other supporters, there are 101 teams — meaning girls wrestling has passed the PIAA’s 100-team requirement to become a sanctioned sport.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, and Rep. Ann Flood, R-Northampton, officially celebrated the 100-program milestone — Pennridge is the barrier-breaking program — with a news conference here Tuesday.

Martin, himself a former standout wrestler at Lancaster Catholic and Millersville, has long been an advocate of the sport, as is Flood, who wrestled in high school in the Lehigh Valley.

“There are so many levels to this. With the first, I know what Pennsylvania means to the wrestling world,” Martin said. “There are world champions who train here. When you say you won a PIAA state wrestling championship, it’s more than a medal. People out there know it is a tough wrestling state. I just want (the girls) to have the same opportunities our boys have; to compete for college scholarships and love of the sport. It’s huge for me.

“And for me, the people you meet along the way come from so many different backgrounds. They come from all kinds of political stripes, and the only thing they care about is the sport and the opportunities for these girls,” Martin continued. “To see everyone rally from all over the state, that has been amazing. I’m so proud of them, and I look forward to the day I can go up to Hershey and watch them.”

Including McCaskey and Lancaster Catholic — the most recent addition to Lancaster County’s growing list — there are now 13 programs from Lancaster-Lebanon League schools.

“I’m really happy today. It’s a good day,” Mitchell said. “We still have a little while to go. There are formalities involved, but certainly, today was a fun day, and it was fun to be here with our coaches and athletes. I’m really proud of the work I’ve done and our Sanction PA group has done. That synergy of us working together the last several years is what helped get us here.”

McCaskey’s most decorated female wrestler, Journie Rodriguez, was given the task of handing the official papers with signatures from all the girls wrestling in the state to PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi.

The PIAA will hold its February board of directors meeting this afternoon, and Lombardi said the process to have girls wrestling officially recognized as a PIAA sport will begin. The PIAA requires three readings of a proposal to have a sport officially recognized, and 21 of the 32 board members must approve the final adoption for sanctioning.

“The timing is awesome,” Lombardi said. “We will start down the process of going through our three-reading protocol to get girls wrestling approved as a sanctioned sport under the PIAA’s jurisdiction. With 472 schools having wrestling in our state, there is room for more. Let’s make it 200. Let’s not stop. We have momentum. We have energy, and we have initiative. Let’s make this what it should be, an outstanding first-class sport.”

Pat Tocci, the former head of the National Wrestling Coaches Association and now athletic director at Penn Manor, said without the courage of many to follow through, reaching the milestone may not have happened.

“To see something started on scratch paper come to a reality, especially when you had so much skepticism it couldn’t be done, its rewarding,” Tocci said. “The PIAA had always given us a road map. We were like, we are fighting them. Let’s stop fighting it and instead follow it. Once people bought into it, it worked.

“It just took some courageous people, school boards, and administrators to buy into it, and now we are here three years later with the hope is we will have an official championship next year.”