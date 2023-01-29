Girls wrestling continues to grow among Lancaster-Lebanon League schools, as Hempfield and Elizabethtown have joined Lampeter-Strasburg, Pequea Valley, Donegal, Octorara and Lebanon as the latest to add teams since this summer.

They follow in the local footsteps of McCaskey — the first team to start a program in Pennsylvania — Annville-Cleona, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Warwick as L-L schools already fielding programs.

Ryan Landis, Hempfield’s athletic director, said it was a logical decision for the district since it has become a statewide trend. He also said in his talks with the athletes he interviewed, the overwhelming majority of girls said they would rather wrestle against other girls, as the boys would rather wrestle against other boys.

Hempfield also has a really strong elementary school program with nearly 20 girls participating.

“We don’t have the numbers up top yet, we only have one girl at the high school, but it’s coming,” Landis said. “It’s really grown as one of the most popular sports in this country right now, and I think it’s exciting because there are some college scholarship opportunities down the road for girls.”

At Elizabethtown, coach Kaitlyn Bloser said her team started recruiting girls over the summer, with just four participating. Now, Elizabethtown has several elementary students involved, 11 middle schoolers and three on the high school level.

No stranger to the sport, as she herself wrestled as a youth, Bloser says the excitement from the boys program, which has been extremely supportive, has carried over to the girls.

“I think this is something that has been a long time coming,” Bloser added. “A lot of people have been behind us and supportive. So to see Elizabethtown finally having a girls wrestling program is huge, and we have it now at all levels to help filter in and build our high school program.”

Donegal AD Frank Hawkins said that his district had polled students, asking what sports they would like added if the district could afford it. Girls wrestling topped the list. The board approved it, and there were enough girls to participate.

“One of the things I can say about Donegal wrestling is the foundation already is set,” Hawkins said. “Our elementary program is strong. It’s well-run, and our coaches communicate laterally with the junior high and high school programs.

“We have some young ladies down there who are willing to put on the singlet and get on the mat. So it was a no-brainer for us to start that program, so they have something when they get into the high school level, and we are excited for this as a league.”

Explosion of growth

In February 2022, the PIAA voted to give girls wrestling Emerging Sport Status. That officially created a pathway to become a fully sponsored sport. To get there, 100 teams are needed. At that time, just 35 programs in the state were recognized.

“With that, as growth comes and people keep their enthusiasm, and the numbers go up, I think that only lends itself to moving forward,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said last March. “We want it to grow, to be steady, and be secure for a long time.”

And grow it has.

With Benton of District Four becoming the 96th school to officially acknowledge girls wrestling in Pennsylvania on Jan.18, just four more schools are needed for girls wrestling to become an official PIAA sport. That could even happen before the girls Central Regional Tournament, set for March 5 at Penn Manor.

Pat Tocci, athletic director at Penn Manor and former senior director for the National Wrestling Coaches Association, has been a strong advocate for the advancement of girls and women’s wrestling, both locally and nationally.

Tocci says despite continued growth, there still is no official girls championship in the L-L this year.

“There are some bylaws with that you have to go through to get that to become an L-L championship,” Tocci said. “But hopefully, next year is the goal. So we’ll run something again this year as part of the L-L championships.”

Last year, 26 girls wrestled in the adajcent event, with two, Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio and Annville-Cleona’s Anna Kreider, taking center stage in a marquee exhibition before the start of the boys finals.

Tocci also said the sport wouldn’t immediately become part of this year’s PIAA championships even if 100-team threshold is broken.

“We will still hold the Pennsylvania USA Wrestling state championship like we did last year,” he said. “But the whole idea for the following year is to have it sanctioned by the PIAA as an official championship. Now, what that will be like? No one quite knows. There are a lot of different thoughts and feelings out there. But it will be pretty awesome to see the girls out there in Hershey with the boys, and it would be special.”

Golden age afoot?

Rich Bender, the executive director of USA Wrestling, believes that girls and women’s wrestling has the entire sport on the precipice of a golden age.

As a matter of fact, USA Wrestling has flourished under his leadership, and Bender says that without the involvement of girls and women, the United States may not be fielding an Olympic wrestling team today.

“Without question, in 2013, when ultimately the IOC kicked us off the program for a little bit, without women’s wrestling, I don’t think we would have stood a chance of getting back in the program,” Bender told LNP in an exclusive interview.

Bender, who has been involved with wrestling for nearly three decades, remembers when women who wrestled weren’t accepted to the level they are today. USA Wrestling helped change that when it took a giant step in 2004, getting women’s wrestling recognized as an Olympic sport.

“I think one of the best decisions USA Wrestling made early on was recognizing the most important step for us to take initially was Olympic designation,” Bender said. “That would bring a stamp of legitimacy on a sport we knew was legit. But ultimately, if we could secure it at the highest level, i.e., the Olympic Games, it was a top-down strategy. We could build from there.

“Now, what is cool about the whole women’s wrestling now, is we have the aspirational opportunity to be an Olympian and achieve success at the highest level of the sport in the world,” he added. “And also a grassroots infrastructure built around a men’s style to embrace women.”

He also says other reasons for what has been 25 years of continued growth across the country in women’s wrestling, are the benefits that come with being a wrestler.

“Wrestling is good. Anyone who is a wrestler or has been a part of the sport is better, period,” Bender said. “And for years, that is a benefit that was given only to young boys and men. I think everyone recognized that same benefit offered to generations of boys now being offered to women is having the same benefit for them.

“And the unique thing about wrestling in this effort is we don’t have to sell anyone on what to do,” Bender added. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s very similar to that argument we did to save the Olympic program in 2103 to stay in the Olympic program. We didn’t have to talk to the IOC. It was just the right thing to do.”

There are two other things Bender feels have helped spur growth. First, girls can now look up to someone, such as Helen Maroulis, an Olympic champion. The second, girls are now wrestling girls.

“It’s a little bit cliche of saying; You can’t dream something if something is not there. And now every young girl can see themselves as Helen Maroulis, Olympic champion,” Bender added. “I also think the result of the growth is girls being able to wrestle girls. For years, there were some in the sport that struggled with that.

“Now that we have that infrastructure in place, it’s not uncommon for girls on our national team to have come from a program where they only wrestled girls. So it’s really cool that without question, our sport is on the precipice of a golden age because of women’s wrestling.”