Garden Spot wrestling could call this week: 48 Hours.
If that title wasn’t already taken by Eddie Murphy’s film debut. And a CBS newsmagazine.
With two key L-L Section Two matches back-to-back, the Spartans have a busy time of it.
And they had quite a time Wednesday night in Mount Joy, taking the measure of Donegal, 55-24.
A victory that coach Adam Bunting hopes will be a springboard as the Spartans (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) host Lampeter-Strasburg tonight.
“It will be a good one. I think it will be very close,” Bunting said. “The work is done at this point. It’s just a matter of execution.”
The Spartans executed all over the mat Wednesday night, winning seven of the eleven contested bouts — all with bonus points — and picking up three forfeits from the undermanned Indians (3-2, 8-2), who were missing injured wrestlers Joe Fox — out for now — and Ethan Herr — out for the season.
“We’re plagued by injuries and sickness,” said Tribe coach Nick Evans. “But the guys who went out there, they wrestled.”
Problem was, Garden Spot wrestled better. Wrestled like a team on a mission.
“That’s just a testament to how hard we work in the room,” said Josh Groff, who posted a technical fall at 138 pounds. “Consistency in our moves, throughout the team.”
Drew Finkey got the night started for the Spartans with a fall at 152.
Mason Ober answered at 160, his fall one of four for the Tribe, but Alan Perez put the Spot back on top, momentarily, with a major decision at 170.
Falls from Will Small (182) and Garrett Blake (195) gave Donegal an 18-10 advantage.
Charles Martin’s fall at 285 — sandwiched between forfeits to Dustin Swanson at 220 and Adam Hahn at 106 — made it 28-18 Spartans.
Jansen Flohr narrowed to deficit to 28-24 with a fall at 113, then the Spartans closed out with forfeit to Jeremy Schilling, fall from Garrett Gehr, Mason Casey’s major, Groff’s tech and Gunner Gehr’s fall
“This is the first time we’ve had all our pieces in the lineup, putting all the pieces together,” Bunting said. “We’ve been looking for this all offseason.”