Back after a hiatus of several years, the Legends of the L-L make their return.

Seven PIAA medalists, six District Three champions, 21 Lancaster-Lebanon League champions and a two-time NCAA Division Three National finalist will take the mats Saturday at 4 p.m. at Manheim Township High School to test their mettle, perhaps reawaken echoes of bygone days and raise funds for the L-L Coaches Scholarship for Books.

Eighteen former wrestlers, split between two teams, will go head-to-head.

The wrestlers won’t be the only legends in action as the two teams will be coached by former Solanco head coach John Little and former Hempfield head coach Jude Bervinchak, both Hall-of Famers in their own rite.

Team Little is comprised of Solanco’s Connor Sheehan and Thomas Haines; Devin Schnupp and Adam Chapis of Warwick; Adam Gilson of Cedar Crest, Wes Bankus of Elco; Dylan Killian of Annville-Cleona; Mike Lammer of Ephrata; and Bob Rehm of Penn Manor.

Team Bervinchak has Hempfield’s Woodie Hermann and Austin Miller; Ephrata’s Austin Jones and Cam Eisenhauer; Rob King and Ben Swarr of Garden Spot; Ian Stoeckl of Warwick; Lancaster Catholic’s Joe Lobeck; and Jordan Enck of Manheim Central.

Sheehan, a three-time L-L champion, District Three champion and PIAA silver and bronze medalist, will face Jones, an L-L champion in the opening match.

Gilson and King match up next, with Chapis and Hermann, an L-L titlist, and Bankus and Eisenhauer to follow.

Killian meets Swarr, a two-time NCAA finalist and national champion in 2016, before Schnupp and Lobeck renew acquaintances. Schnupp, a two-time state medalist, won three L-L titles and one District Three gold; Lobeck, was second and third in the state tournament and a two-time District Three champion.

Lammer and Stoeckl face off in the seventh match of the afternoon, followed by Rehm and Miller.

Rehm, a three-time L-L champion and state medalist, also won a District Three title. Miller also won L-Ls three times and earned silver and bronze medals at the state tournament.

The final match of the event matches a pair of state champions, Haines and Enck. Haines is a four-time state and L-L champion and three-time District Three titleist. With a gold and a silver, Enck is a two-time state medalist, with an L-L title and district title also on his resume.