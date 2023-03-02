From the inception of the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional wrestling tournament in 1999 that brought together qualifiers from District Three and District One, wrestlers from District One have had a checkered history.

Coming into the 25th year of this mat marriage District One wrestlers (and those from District 12 when they came aboard in 2015) have appeared in the championship finals 37 times out of 658 possible pairings.

Sixteen of those finalists moved on to win gold. Throw out the 12 representatives from Octorara, from 1999 to 2009, the numbers are worse.

You can attribute those numbers to the strength of District Three and District 11, joining the party in 2001. Led by Saucon Valley and, more recently, Notre Dame-Green Pond, teams from the Greater Lehigh Valley have been a dominant factor since.

All of this is preamble to the notion, there’s a new sheriff in town. And the sheriff’s name is Faith Christian Academy.

From the humblest beginning with its first regional qualifier in 2011, Faith Christian, located in Quakertown, has exploded into a legitimate power in the last four seasons.

As a team, the Lions have gone 31-4 over the last two seasons. They won their first match in nine tries at the state team championships last year. This year they swept the field to win the 2A state title, defeating Notre Dame-Green Pond for the first time in four tries.

All of this with a team made up of 11 freshmen, five sophomores and one junior. How strong is the Lions’ lineup? Two wrestlers who qualified for states last year cannot break the starting lineup this year.

Quite a journey for a program that competed for two years, starting in 2010, then “went dark” for three years. With three wrestlers rostered, the Lions wrestled one dual meet in 2015, then wrestled a tournament only schedule in 2016, finishing 53rd in regionals. They grew from there.

They had their first place finisher in 2018, when they finished 34th as a team. They arrived in 2020, finishing fourth in the team race with 87.5 points, and crowned their first region champion the next year.

With five finalists and three more champions over the past two years, including Gauge Botero and Chase Hontz, who return this year, you’ll be seeing a lot of Faith Christian uniforms atop the medals stand as the 2023 Southeast Region tournament gets underway Friday afternoon at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

Wrestling begins at 4:30 p.m. with two rounds in the championship bracket and one round of wrestlebacks.

Action resumes at 9:30 Saturday morning with the second round of consolations, followed by the semifinals at 11 a.m. Two rounds of consolations follow, including the seventh-place match with the championship finals, as well as third- and fifth-place matches, set for 4 p.m.

Here’s a look at the favorites at each weight class and how L-L League wrestlers might fare.

107 — The only wrestler who could give Aaron Seidel (41-0) a match is the favorite at 114, ND-GP’s Ayden Smith. The real test for Northern Lebanon’s reigning PIAA champion comes next week at states. This weekend he will make like a hot knife through butter.

114 — Smith (40-3) finished second to Seidel last year at 106 after winning the title as a freshman. His competition will come from either Cole Hubert (37-10) of Saucon Valley or Mason McLendon (29-3) of Susquenita. Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (40-10) is bracketed with Smith and should find himself Hershey-bound after this weekend.

121 — Botero (36-2) moves up a weight after winning at 113 last year and should meet West Perry’s Jackson Rush (35-3) for the title. Rush was second at 120 last year. Saucon Valley’s Aiden Grogg (38-7), third at 113, could push Rush. No L-L wrestlers here.

127 — Striving to get back on the medals stand for the first time since 2020, when he placed sixth at 106, Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (32-13) faces a tall task, matched with two-time medalist Steven Harris (33-4) of Conwell-Egan in the first round. Look for Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead (40-3) and Faith Christian frosh Arment Waltenbaugh (22-5) in the finals

133 — The battle for a berth in the final comes down to four: Charlie Robson (33-3) of Conwell-Egan, a two-time medalist and returning runner-up, Faith Christian frosh Mason Wagner (32-7), soph John Haubert (28-8) of Palisades and Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (30-2). The semis will feature Robson-Doi and Wagner-Haubert. No L-L wrestlers at this weight.

139 — Hontz (32-9) bumps up two weights and is a co-favorite with Bryson Vaughn (31-10) of ND-GP, who took third here last year. It’s not out of the question that Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Badger (38-8) could medal here, possibly getting a states invite, but he’ll have to have a great weekend.

145 — Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell (30-12) is bracketed with Faith Christian’s Max Stein (35-7), who was second at 132 last year. Campbell has Travis Fiefenstahl (10-3) of Saucon Valley in the first round. ND-GP’s Vince Bouzakis (38-7) and Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler (32-6) battle it out in the bottom half of the draw.

152 — Columbia’s Owen Brady (25-14) and Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard (36-12) open with, respectively, title favorite Cael Weidemoyer (28-3) of Faith Christian and ND-GP’s Keegan Ramsay (21-13).

Barring an upset victory and given their spots in the bracket, Brady and Leonard will meet in the first round of consolations. Two-time fourth-place finisher Liam Scrivanich (44-5) of Saucon Valley is the favorite in the top half of the draw

160 — It could well be a District Three finals rematch with Trinity’s Jagger Gray (36-3) and West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk (29-6), with Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski (23-6) moving to block Hockenberry-Folk.

Columbia’s James Brady (24-15) is very much in the conversation for a medal, as well as a berth in the state tournament. Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (17-6) got a tough first-round draw opposite two-time medalist Joseph LaPenna (14-8) of ND-GP.

172 — Two-time 160-pound champion Holden Garcia (36-6) of ND-GP moves up a weight and gets a strong challenge from Faith Christian frosh Adam Waters (36-1). Lots of quality here including returning bronze medalist Daniel Haubert (33-5) of Palisades and Berks Catholic’s Gabe Davis (37-6). No L-L representatives.

189 — It’s The Two Jakes redux. Unlike Jack Nicholson’s sequel to Chinatown, this will be a second look at last weekend’s District 11 championship match between Jacob Jones (41-4) of Saucon Valley and Jacob Scheib (29-3) of Tri Valley, won by Jones 7-4. Jones is a two-time finalist at 172, winning the title in 2022 to go with the 138-pound gold he claimed in 2020. Scheib is a two-time finalist at 189 and is the defending champion.

McDevitt’s Jake Gilfoil (32-5), third at 145 and fifth at 138, can’t be overlooked. Amid all that drama, Northern Lebanon’s Clayton Erb (34-14) stakes his claim to a spot on the podium and ticket to states.

215 — Returning runner-up Brody Kline (38-4) of Berks Catholic is challenged in the semifinals by Dante Burns (33-4) of Conwell-Egan. In the bottom half of the bracket Faith Christian’s Mark Effendian (35-10) owns a 2-0 state-duals victory over Jared Blobe (30-10) of ND-GP and lost to Kline in the ultimate tiebreak, 3-2, in the state duals. No L-L guys here.

285 — Riley Robell. Enough said. McDevitt’s two-time defending state champion comes in at 30-2 and leaves 33-2. Because he has to wrestle somebody in the final, let’s say it's ND-GP’s Aiden Compton (37-8), who was a two-time medalist in 2020 and ’21 competing for Pen Argyl. Northern Lebanon sophomore Hayden Adams (28-19) gets valuable experience, but no medal.

• Sports correspondent Dave Byrne covers Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.