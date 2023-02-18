SHILLINGTON — An unorthodox spin and one of the most basic wrestling moves led Ephrata’s Tanner McCracken and Cocalico’s Aiden Swann to the same place — the top of the podium.

McCracken and Swann captured titles Saturday at the District Three Wrestling Class 3A Section One Tournament in opposite fashion at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.

They were two of four Lancaster-Lebanon League champions and among 21 L-L wrestlers who placed in the top four in their weight classes to advance to the District Three Class 3A Championships on Friday and Saturday at Spring Grove.

McCracken scored a reversal with 17 seconds left to edge Exeter’s Ashton Warchol 2-1 in the 139-pound championship bout. After having his switch attempt thwarted, McCracken freed his leg from Warchol’s grasp and spun behind for the only points he needed.

“It was a scramble,” McCracken said. “Coach (Austin Parker) hates when we scramble but I practiced it and I knew the position.”

McCracken entered the third period trailing 1-0. Despite numerous attempts, McCracken was unable to break free from Warchol until less than 20 seconds remained.

“Obviously it was frustrating,” McCracken said. “I wanted to get out right away.”

Swann accomplished his goal of ending his 145-pound championship bout early. He needed just 1:27 to pin Daniel Boone’s Brett Marchiano with one of the first moves taught to wrestlers.

“I pinned him with a half-nelson,” Swann said. “That’s my go-to move.”

Swann’s fall helped Cocalico stay in the team race until Wilson pulled away with two late championship wins. Wilson finished with 158 points followed by Cocalico with 147 points and five District Three qualifiers.

“It felt great,” Swann said. “That’s what I was shooting for to end it quickly. That’s what I always like to do.”

Also winning titles were Elco’s Steven Rosado at 127 and Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez at 152.

Rosado scored the last five points in 25 seconds to earn an 8-3 decision over Exeter’s Joey Henderson. Rosado scored a tie-breaking escape with 25 seconds left before getting a takedown and two backpoints in the closing seconds.

Gonzalez scored three falls, two in the first period, en route to his championship. He pinned Muhlenberg’s Caleb Hafer in 1:11 in the championship bout.

Gonzalez shared the Outstanding Wrestler Award with Daniel Boone 189-pounder Tucker Hogan.

Hogan won his third straight sectional title with a second-period technical fall win over Garden Spot’s Blake Weaver. It was the first of three straight finals losses for Garden Spot wrestlers.

Tyler Hurst lost by major decision to Wilson’s Ryan McMillan at 215 and Mason Musser was pinned by Twin Valley’s Ean Winchester at 285.

Also losing in the finals were Conestoga Valley’s Omar Vargas at 114 and Luke Needham at 160, Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman at 171 and Elco’s Ashton Kriss at 107.

Elco joined Cocalico with five District 3 qualifiers. Conestoga Valley had four qualifiers followed by Garden Spot and Ephrata with three each and Lebanon with one.