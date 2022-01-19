Elizabethtown sophomore 106-pounder Hayden Best pushed his Bears to the edge of victory. Teammates Wyatt Mummau and Austin Reitmyer locked it up.

Best’s fall gave Elizabethtown an eight-point lead with two bouts to go. Mummau battled, lost, but kept Noah Hinkle in the ballpark and Reitmyer reversed out of big-time trouble — with just 0.8 seconds to wrestle — pulling out a 7-6 victory as the Bears prevailed 35-27 over Donegal.

Just another night in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, where the Bears (5-1 league, 12-2 overall) bounced the Indians from a share of the section lead. Garden Spot (5-1, 8-1) kept pace, flattening Manheim Central 54-16 in New Holland.

Best (15-3) turned Nathan Rothstein twice in the first period, but couldn’t finish him and led 10-1 after a period. A second-period takedown made it 12-1, but in a meet where every point counted, Best was flirting with a technical fall — worth five team points — if he couldn’t secure the six-point fall.

“I was worried about that,” Bears coach Mike Sernoffsky said.

Turns out, for naught.

Best worked a bar-and-wrist combination midway through the second period, with 95 seconds to get the fall, which he secured in 3:09. “When I took him down, I saw the arm open,” Best said, “I dug in deep and started turning him over. It took a little bit, but I got it really good.”

Hinkle (19-5) scored five takedowns to take an 11-5 lead after two periods. Mummau (12-9) never allowed himself to get in bonus-point trouble along the way, and clicked on a late takedown of his own to narrow the final deficit to 11-8.

The Tribe’s Mark Overlander (7-9) led 4-3 after two and 6-5 with a minute to go. Pressing for the fall the Indians need to win the match, he got over his skis and Reitmyer (10-8) reversed into the winning points.

“Austin just never stops wrestling,” Sernoffsky said. “He will go forever.”

“Overlander, he was chasing that fall. He knew if he got the fall, we win,” said Tribe coach Nick Evans, whose team dropped to 4-2, 6-5. “I love the effort like that out of a sophomore.”

In a season of big wins, and a bigger turnaround, the Bears won eight of the thirteen matchups, getting bonus in five. “We’ve got great kids,” Sernoffsky said. “The culture has changed a bit, these kids want to be here, and we’re really proud of that.”

For a team with only three seniors, the Bears are a veteran side with seven returning starters in the lineup.

“They work as a team, and that’s really important,” Sernoffsky said. “That’s awesome.”

For the first time this season, the light half of the Bears’ lineup pulled down, creating space for the vets to perform.

And perform they did.

In the first bout of the night, at 126, Ryan Findlay (20-5) scored a fall, followed by Nathan Thomas (21-3) executing a snapback for three backpoints, with 16 seconds left, and an 11-3 major decision over Landon Keller (5-11).

Down 6-4 to Landen Baughman (10-9) but on top going into the third period, Nick Smith (7-4) worked a stack to a half with 34 seconds left, but only got a two-count, worth just two backpoints. He maintained the pinning combination and pressed his advantage, earning a five-count with 16 seconds left, good enough for three points and a narrow 7-6 win at 138.

“That was key,” Sernoffsky said. “That was one I had as a tossup.”

At 152, Aiden Robinson (21-2) got a fall in 1:03, and Jake Rudy (16-5) followed with a decision at 160. Hayden Haver (20-3) got a turn for three points with nine seconds left for a major decision at 189.

At that point it was Elizabethtown 22, the Mumpers 12, as brothers Ruben Mumper (15-10) and Silas Mumper (12-12) got falls at 145 and 172, respectively, for the Indians’ only points.

Owen Champ (13-7) and Nicholai Brotzman (21-4) quickly added to the Tribe’s tally with falls in an aggregate 1:56 at 215 and 285, bringing Donegal to within two points, 26-24. It would come no closer.

“We got some of the pins that we wanted to get,” Evans said.

“Wrestling those tough, close matches,” he speculated, “if we get a few takedowns, getting out of those tilts and fighting off our backs … ”