SPRING GROVE — The firm of Baker, Barley and Coleman laid down the law in the opening night of the District Three 3A wrestling championships.
Penn Manor’s trio of Dylan Coleman, Colt Barley and Nick Baker advanced to the semifinals, each with a pair of victories.
Only the caprice of bracketing kept the Comets from a 5-for-5 quarterfinal as Owen Rohrer and Kole Marley lost to the top wrestlers in their weight class.
Meanwhile, Garden Spot's trio of Gunner Gehr, Dustin Swanson and Charles Martin also made it a Spartan three-bagger.
Garden Spot’s Gunner Gehr joined Coleman in the semis at 145, riding and early 5-point takedown to an 8-1 decision over Central Dauphin’s Wayde McClune.
Swanson decisioned Wyatt Hull of Chambersburg when, tied at 1-1 after two periods, he broke the match open in the third to take a 6-2 victory.
Trailing 5-2 in the third period at 285, Martin countered a throw attempt by York Suburban’s Nasier Spellman, scoring a 5-point headlock that delivered an eventual 7-6 victory that vaulted him to the semifinals.
Coleman opened a 5-1 lead after two periods in the 138-pound quarterfinals, then sealed an 8-4 win over Sean Donnelly of Lower Dauphin with a takedown with 14 seconds left.
Barley built a 7-0 lead on Jeremie Progaris of Cedar Cliff, then finished him off with a fall in 2:51.
Baker turned Dylan Forbes of New Oxford twice on the way to an 8-2 win at 182.
Rohrer battled Lower Dauphin’s T.T. Elhajj at 138 before falling 11-5.
Marley never got started against Chambersburg’s Luke Nichter at 160, pinned in 2:33.
Also at 182, Donegal’s Will Small made it an L-L daily double, pinning Seth Griffiths of Central York in 5:34.
Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt’s pursuit of his fourth District title remained on course as he ground out a 5-2 victory over Chambersburg’s Karl Shindeldecker in the quarterfinals.
After a scoreless first period, Shindeldecker took a 2-1 lead on a single leg shot.
Betancourt scrambled out of a funk situation for reversal and 3-2 lead, then added two stalling points in the third.
Solanco’s Dom Flatt and Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble both advanced to the semifinals at 106.
Flatt opened a 6-2 lead on Big Springs Eli Gregoris in the quarterfinals, then took him down into a fall in 4:35.
Ruble’s third-period escape delivered a 3-2 quarterfinal nod over Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer.
“I just kept working and working,” Ruble said. “I knew I had to get past him to get to the semifinals.
At 126 Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish brought a new attitude to districts, a winning attitude.
“I was more aggressive than usual,” he said. “I knew I had nothing to lose.”
He opened up on Evan Chapman of Northern York, taking him down into a 4-point cradle in the first period, widening his advantage to 12-2 after two, then finishing him off with another cradle at the 4:20 mark.
McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher and Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy advanced at 170 at the expense of L-L opponents.
Clancy scored seven takedowns, including a 5-pointer and a 4-pointer in a 25-13 major over Ephrata’s Jim Ellis.
Vogelbacher led Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger, 6-2 after a period and 10-4 after two on the way to a 14-5 major.
Solanco’s Nick Yannutz pinned Samuel Rodriguez of Gettysburg in 3:31 to advance to the semis at 195.
Swanson will meet Warwick’s Matt Wooley in one semifinal at 220 after Wooley pinned Carlisle’s Layton Schmick.
Schmick, who upset unbeaten Jacob Sharp of York Tech in the Round of 16, got the initial takedown, but Wooley reversed him into a fall in 1:07.
Joining them in the 220 semis is Cedar Crest’s T.J. Moore, who shut out Dontey Rogan of Cumberland Valley, 4-0.