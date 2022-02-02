DALLASTOWN — Each caught in an early tsunami, Manheim Township and Solanco did not survive the first round of the District Three Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Tuesday night at Dallastown High School.

For Solanco, it was a 29-3 wave in the first seven matches, resulting in a 41-18 loss to Dallastown.

For Township, it was pin or be pinned, down 30-12 after the first seven bouts of an eventual 39-33 loss to Cumberland Valley.

In matches that began at 145, the Golden Mules faced a Dallastown first seven that was 124-43 overall in individual won-loss records. By comparison, the Mules were 84-96.

Robert Castagna’s decision at 189 was the lone points for the Mules (8-5) in the opening run, and they saw what hopes they had for a comeback dashed at 106 when the Wildcats’ Aiden Karlie turned Caden Rutt with less than 10 seconds to go, pulling out a 7-6 decision.

The Mules’ Weston Bare flipped the result of an earlier loss to Damien Key at 120, picking up two stall points in the third period, the decisive point with 22 seconds to go, for a 2-1 victory.

Nathan Smith’s fall at 113 and a forfeit to Jared Fulton at 132 closed out the Mules’ scoring.

“It wasn’t the best start for us,” Mules coach Tony Mendez said. “We knew coming in Dallastown (16-1) was a tough team, a well-coached team.”

“The most important thing for our guys coming here, we wanted them to wrestle, for every individual to give the effort, that attitude,” Mendez said. “Go out and give everything they had. And for the most part, that’s what they did.”

Meanwhile, Cumberland Valley (14-4) was making short work — literally — of the Blue Streaks with pins in the first three matches, in 1:37, 1:07 and 1:21.

“We were OK with starting (at 145),” Streaks coach John Clark said. “We had those three figured out the exact same way.”

Township (10-6) got on the board on Kevin Olavarria’s fall in 50 seconds at 172, but the match irretrievably turned CV’s way in the next two bouts.