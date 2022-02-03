Northern Lebanon coach Rusty Wallace Jr.’s assessment of his team’s night was spot on as the Vikings (17-6) fought back from a first-round knockdown to advance to the consolation semifinals of the District Three Class 2A Team Championships.

As thorough as West Perry’s 43-28 victory over Northern Lebanon was in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tournament, the Mustangs’ domination Wednesday made that seem like a barn-burner.

Jumping out 15-3 on a pair of falls and a last-second, come-from behind victory at 189, the Mustangs rolled the Vikings 49-15 Wednesday night at Boiling Springs High School.

The Mustangs lost 31-25 to the host Bubblers in the semifinal match.

Boiling Springs (17-1) and Bishop McDevitt (10-0), a 46-23 victor over Newport, will meet for the title Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.

In a 10:30 a.m. start Saturday at CV, Northern Lebanon will meet Newport in one consolation semifinal while West Perry faces Wednesday’s winner between Susquenita and Berks Catholic.

It’s not inconceivable the Vikings and Mustangs could meet again in the afternoon with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

On Wednesday, the Vikings (17-6) managed Hayden Adams’ decision at 215, a forfeit to Aaron Seidel at 106 and Cooper Gill’s fall in the last bout of the match, at 160.

“In the end, it comes down to who wants to win more,” Wallace said, “and I think they had a little more want to in some of the matches.”

A good program that gets better every season, West Perry (16-5) appears to be where the Vikings were in the mid 2000-teens when they began their run to postseason excellence.

“Top to bottom, they put a pretty good kid out on every bout,” Wallace said. “They work all spring, all summer. They deserve to be where they are.”

If that sounds even remotely familiar, it’s the same formula the Vikings have used to get where they are in 2A: yearly contention.

They assured their postseason run would continue with a thorough bounce-back bouncing of Biglerville, 41-21, in the consolation quarterfinal.