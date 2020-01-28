MECHANICSBURG — For Hempfield, it was an upset in the making, Cumberland Valley ripe for the taking.
Then the Eagles Spenser Machemer took it away.
Machemer’s takedown at the edge, with 14 seconds left in sudden victory overtime at 132, secured a 4-2 victory over the Black Knights Reagan Lefevre, broke a 30-30 tie and paced the host Eagles to a 33-30 victory in the quarterfinals of the District Three Class 3A Team championships.
Earlier in the evening Hempfield defeated York Suburban 46-27 while CV eliminated Penn Manor 47-22.
Hempfield remains alive in the wrestleback portion of the tournament, Thursday at Spring Grove High School.
“We are so close,” said Knights coach Shane Mack. “But being close is painful.
“The good news is we’re close. The bad news is we missed an good opportunity here.”
The teams had met earlier in the year, at the Parkland Duals, with CV coming away with a 49-18 win.
CV coach Dave Heckard knew this time it would be a different story.
“With the lineup we were presenting tonight, I knew that we wouldn’t match up with them at all,” he said. “No doubt, it wasn’t going to be what it was before.”
Beginning with Kamron Fickes’ win at 145, the Black Knights (14-5) slowly built a lead on falls from Joel Dionne, Ian Edwards and Dylan Bard.
Gordie Hoover’s major decision victory at 220 opened a 25-12 lead, which became 30-18 when Braden Edwards demolished Noah Groelly at 106.
Groelly had defeated Edwards 9-3 at Parkland, but Edwards lateral dropped Groelly for five points, dumped him for four and hit a five-point firemans carry for a 19-2 technical fall.
Teched by Ben Monn at Parkland, Gio Luciano shaved bonus, holding Monn to a major decision at 113, but the Eagles (13-4) crept to 30-27 on Ruston Dzielak’s tech at 120.
Clay Gainer could’ve locked it up for the Knights at 126 when he turked Mitch Strous to his back in the second period, coming ever so close to the fall.
But his pinning combination slipped into an illegal hold, stopping the action.
When Strous hit a five-point reversal in the third period, his 11-7 win forged a 30-30 tie.
Fresh off an L-L Tournament title, and a fall earlier against York Suburban, Lefevre came in 24-10, Machemer 7-5.
“I felt good about that,” Heckard said, “the way they matched up, (Machemer’s) style of wrestling. I knew we could win.”
Lefevre got the opening takedown. Machemer tied it up at 2-2 with a pair of escapes and was on top to start the third period.
He rode Lefevre with legs the entire period, looking for a guillotine pinning combination, sapping Lefevre’s reserves in the process.
In overtime, out of a scramble, Machemer gained control near the edge for the winning points.
“From out last performance, where they absolutely mauled us, to now, huge improvement,” Mack said. “We just couldn’t close out the deal.”
“I like their team,” said Heckard. “They’re young, tough and well-coached. You want to watch out for them in a couple years.”
Hempfield 46, York Suburban 27
Shaking off a twelve-point swing after an upset fall at 145, the Black Knights took charge on falls from Joel Dionne and Russell Hanes and Ian Edwards’ major decision.
When Suburban’s Mike Jury slammed Caleb Mussmon at 220, six points came to the Knights when Mussmon was unable to continue and Hempfield led 34-12.
It was 34-18 at the turn and Braden Edwards clinched the win at 106, hitting Brayden Gentzyel with a bolt-from-the-blue lateral drop for a fall at 5:42.
Gio Luciano’s fall at 113 made it academic. Lefevre opened the match with a fall at 132.
Cumberland Valley 47, Penn Manor 22
The Comets (11-5) made an early run of it, sweeping from 145 through 182 to take a 22-7 lead.
Dylan Coleman’s win was followed by falls from Colt Barley and Kole Marley, Anthony Glessner’s decision and a major by Nick Baker.
Penn Manor would forfeit three of the next seven weights however, and stared into the teeth of the CV lineup as Jake Lucas (195), Conner Mundis (285) and Ben Monn (113) scored falls and Ruston Dzielak majored Tanner Stefanick at 120.