WEST LAWN — On paper, at least, this match had the possibility of being a tight one. Or being ugly.

It got ugly early for Hempfield in the preliminary round of the District Three Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships.

Winning six straight matches from 145 through 215, Central York got on top and never relented Tuesday evening at Wilson High School, claiming a 40-24 victory.

On an adjacent mat, host Wilson swamped outmanned Manheim Central 59-12. In the quarterfinal match that followed, Wilson beat Central York 39-22.

With the evening starting at 139, and the Panthers (10-2) holding four aces in the first six bouts, the Black Knights had to make something happen early.

Sending out Seamus Mack, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champion at 127 pounds, at 139 made that statement. “We were trying to cover some holes there,” said coach Shane Mack, whose Knights finished the dual meet season 11-6, “and they’re trying to exploit our holes. And they did.”

After a brief scare when he took 74 seconds of his allotted 90 seconds injury time, just :11 into the match, Mack (27-5) recovered to blank Elias Long (28-8) 4-0. It would be a while before another Hempfield hand would be raised.

The Panthers’ Wyatt Dillon (296) turned back Braden Edwards (26-7) 6-3 at 145 as Edwards battled back from a 3-0 hole in the third period before surrendering a meaningless takedown at the final horn.

“Braden’s match was critical and just so close,” said Mack. “And then it just snowballed.”

Kyle Setler (13-10) pinned Dominic Angelo (2-10), Carter Davis (26-6) pinned Vince Hernandez (4-14) and Macon Myers (28-2) pinned Jordy Edye (1-3) to open a 25-3 lead.

Mack bumped JJ Plaza (21-11) up to 215, but the Panthers’ Ulonnam Ukattah (6-17) spoiled that strategy, scoring a takedown with eight seconds left for a 3-1 win.

Caleb Mussmon (28-7) temporarily stanched the bleeding with a 1-0 win over Ian Scully (20-8) at 285, but Harris Keares (25-8) clinched the win with a fall over Charlie Williams (9-16) at 107.

The Knights took three of the final four bouts on falls from Michael Karpathios (21-11) over Cash Twigg (11-9) at 114, Sutton Schopf (11-10) making quick work of Giovanni Silimperi (2-14) at 127 and a forfeit win at 133 by Zy Mc-Cain-Murray (16-9). CY’s Connor Knight (11-5) won by default over Noah Caslow (1-1) at 121, when his headlock takedown injured Caslow’s neck.

Wilson 59, Manheim Central 12: An already tall task for the Barons (15-7) – Wilson came in as the No. 2 seed in the tournament – became daunting when 114-pounder Braxton Keiffer and 127-pounder Barrett Keiffer missed the match with weight issues.

It may not have mattered as the Bulldogs (14-2) scored seven falls, adding a pair of major decisions, among their 11 individual victories.

Brett Barbush (160) and Rocco Daugherty (189) scored the only points for the Barons, each with falls.

Barbush (35-3) finished off Logan Faller (0-2) in 1:31, while Daugherty (22-11) took a 4-0 lead on Drew Koller (12-18) before securing the pin midway through the second period.

Conestoga Valley 31, Elco 24: The lone all L-L first-round matchup was between the fourth-seeded host Raiders and the No. 13 Buckskins. Neither side led by more than 7 points, but it was CV who came out with the upset victory, handing Elco its first dual-meet loss of the season.

The Buckskins got key decision wins from Teagan Ruble (8-2 in the 139 over Landen Brubaker) and Luke Needham (9-6 in the 160 over Elias Krow). The Raiders hung tight thanks to wins from Steven Rosado (16-4 in the 133 over Bryce Bowman), Mitchell Frederick (9-2 in the 152 over Andrew Stoltzfoos) and Isaiah Angley (1-0 in the 189 over Melvin Stoltzfoos).

Ashton Kriss dominated in the 107 with a 15-0 technical fall over Nick Horton to cut CV's lead to 25-24 ahead of the final bout, but Omar Vargas came up big for the Buckskins from there, pinning Wesley Doll in just 21 seconds for the 114 win.

Chambersburg 47, Conestoga Valley 19: The win over Elco put CV into the quarterfinals, where the fifth-seeded Trojans ran away with the match thanks to six straight victories to close things out, five of them pinfalls.

The Buckskins got wins from Ruble (21-5 technical fall over Logan Mickey in the 139), Needham (1:16 pinfall in the 160 over Liam Brug), Miles Acosta (3-2 over Riley Beecher in the 145) and Abdoul Akala (18-1 technical fall over Jaccob Stoner in the 172). CV is now in the consolation bracket, where they'll take on host Spring Grove on Thursday.

Spring Grove 52, Elizabethtown 16: Speaking of the ninth-seeded Rockets, they ran away with the match vs. the No. 8 Bears after the score was tied at 16-16. They won all final six bouts by pinfall, later losing to top seed Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals.

Francis Burke (13-2 in the 121 over Davis Baum), Austin Reitmeyer (1:07 pinfall in the 127 over Jason Ruppert), Ryan Findlay (10-3 in the 152 over Henry Rumbaugh) and Aiden Robinson (16-11 in the 160 over Luke Smyser) had victories for E-town.