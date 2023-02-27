Fifteen wrestlers from the Lancaster Lebanon League took to the mats for the semifinals of the Class 3A District Three/Southcentral Regional championships Saturday morning at Spring Grove High School.

Nine advanced to Saturday evening’s championship finals, assuring themselves of an invitation to the PIAA Championships March 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center. Four of those nine went on to win championship gold.

But what of the six whose title dreams crashed on the rocks of a semifinal loss?

It’s an axiom that wrestling coaches, with the wisdom of ages, will repeat ad infinitum: If you lose in the semifinals of a tournament, there’s no time for feeling sorry for yourself. There’s no time for somber reflection.

For while you were losing, another wrestler was successfully navigating the rapids of the wrestleback vortex, including the aptly named “blood round,” the consolation quarterfinals. He’s on a winning streak and he has you plainly in his sights in the consolation semifinals, a mere 45 minutes away.

The difference between winning and losing in that round is the difference between competing for third place, or fifth. And in a tournament like districts, where the top four placers go to states, the difference between the end of one’s season and/or career and surviving to wrestle another day.

Three of the semifinal six buried their disappointment, gritted their teeth, hitched up their britches and met the challenge: Warwick senior Marco Tocci, Ephrata senior Tanner McCracken and Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez. Tocci went on to place third at 121, McCracken and Gonzalez fourth, respectively at 139 and 152.

Of the three who lost – Hempfield senior Braden Edwards, Penn Manor junior Travis Clawson and Lampeter-Strasburg senior Treson Spahr – only Spahr steered into the skid, placing fifth with an, admittedly, outside chance at going to states should one of the quartet in front of him at 285 be unable to participate.

Regardless, his athletic career continues as he steps onto the campus at Millersville University this summer to play football.

Edwards placed sixth at 145. Clawson did not participate in the medal round at 121.

Of the 13 L-L wrestlers sent to the consolations in Friday action, eight from the quarterfinals, five made it out of the blood round.

One, Elco freshman Ashton Kriss, was the lone L-L wrestler to fight all the way back, hanging a major decision on Cumberland Valley veteran Phil Montes before taking fourth at 107 in a loss to William Yordy of Gettysburg, his second loss to Yordy on the weekend.

Kriss’s teammate, sophomore Kyle Miller, came back from a championship round-of-16 loss to place fifth, eliminating Garden Spot senior Tyler Hurst in the blood round.

Likewise, Cocalico senior Jonathan Rathman’s blood round success came at the expense of Conestoga Valley sophomore Abdul Akala at 172 before finishing fifth. Conestoga Valley junior Luke Needham took sixth at 160. Manheim Township junior Kamdyn Williams forfeited out of the consi semis.

En fuego

The two-week pause between districts and the state tournament may not come at the best time for Daniel Boone junior Dean Houser. Houser, who placed third at 106 in 2022, was hotter than a Carolina Reaper pepper this weekend, pinning Kam Williams in the quarterfinals in, arguably, the best match of the tournament.

He outpointed Clawson 16-12 in the semis and pinned Wilson’s James Garcia, whom he had beaten 1-0 a week earlier, in 3:44 after running up a 5-2 lead. If there had been an Outstanding Wrestler Award at the tournament, Houser certainly would’ve been in the conversation.