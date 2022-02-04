Yes. Yes they can. And are. To that end, Gettysburg was more physical than Hempfield in the semifinals of the District Three Class 3A Team championships on Thursday at Spring Grove, earning a 36-24 win.

The Black Knights were then eliminated in a 31-27 loss to Dallastown in the consolation semifinals.

The Warriors booked their ticket to Saturday’s finals, where they will meet Central Dauphin. In the latest chapter of their storied rivalry, the Rams outlasted Cumberland Valley 28-26.

Against Gettysburg, the Knights got a fall from Seamus Mack in the opening bout of the match at 126, the only bout they won on the mat. Choosing their battles, the Warriors chose to forfeit to Reagan LeFevre (145), Jorden Williams (106) and Michael Karpathios (113).

With the Knights leading 12-9 after four bouts, the match turned at 152 when Jaxon Townsend, bumped up from 145, scored 12 unanswered points over the last 3:21 of the bout to defeat Braden Edwards 14-7.

The Warriors won the next five bouts, clinching the victory when Trevor Gallagher decisioned Caleb Mussmon 6-0 at 285.

“We really struggled with their physicality,” Knights coach Shane Mack said. “They came ready to wrestle. They fight, they scrap and it’s old-school wrestling; the way wrestling’s supposed to be. And we’re not there yet.”

Mack can be allowed his disappointment, not with his team, but with the way the season finished. The Knights battled to the end against Dallastown. In several of the matches where the Wildcats had a decided edge, the Knights saved team points, putting themselves in position for a winner-take-all last bout of the evening.

Sophomore Dillon Goerner energized the Knights with a fall at 138 in the second match of the night. The next five bouts were a study in thrust and parry as LeFevre (145) pinned and Dylan Bard rallied to win in overtime at 172.

The Wildcats countered with Caden Dobbins’ tech at 152, a fall from Michael Klinger (189) and decisions from Ashton Deller (160), Ben Usow (215), and Hunter Bisking (285).

That made it 25-15 at the turn, and Hempfield answered with Williams’ fall at 106 and a default victory for Karpathios at 113 that gave the Knights their last lead, 27-25.

Damien Key put the ’Cats back in front, 28-27, with a decision at 120, putting the meet’s final determination in the hands of Dallastown’s Zach Luckenbaugh and Hempfield’s Mack.