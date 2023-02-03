SPRING GROVE — Two days after claiming the first District Three Class 3A team wrestling tournament victory in program history — out of seven starts — Conestoga Valley came achingly, heartbreakingly close to the second.

In the end, the very end, Spring Grove snatched that victory away, 34-32 in the consolation quarterfinals, with two falls in the final three bouts Thursday afternoon at Spring Grove High School.

“We knew it was going to be close,” CV head coach Trent Turner said. “We knew, towards the end, we needed to just give up no more than decision one and we’d have enough to win it. We were right there, it just didn’t happen.”

The Buckskins (11-4) won six of the 13 individual bouts, including Andrew Stoltzfoos’ stunning fall at 152.

“I had run the numbers a couple different ways,” Turner said, “and that was the one we didn’t necessarily … it was going to be close. That was the one that put us ahead.”

In perhaps a harbinger of how it was going to play out, the Bucks and Rockets (16-6) traded the first four bouts with Teagan Ruble (25-12) hitting a five-point dump with 22 seconds left at 139 to tech out Leland Scheivert (2-8) 23-8 in the opener.

Jarod Baker (20-10) majored Miles Acosta (16-11) 11-3 at 145 for the Rockets’ first points. Stoltzfoos (7-14) ran a bar and wrist to pin Luke Smyser (14-15), but Chase Amspacher (18-11) fought off Macoy Kniesley’s third-period cradle to win 9-3. It was the first match back since Christmas for Kneisley (5-8), who had broken a thumb in the holiday tournament.

“It was nice to have Macoy back,” Turner said. “That allowed us to tinker with our lineup from 152 up through.”

The Bucks took command as Luke Needham (27-8) pinned Connor Grubb (7-13) in 1:20 at 172 and Abdoul Akala (27-9) teched Jayden Foster (105) at 189, 17-1 in 2:52.

In a matchup of two ranked wrestlers at 215, the Rockets’ Teague Conover (27-4) scored a late takedown to edge Zander Rider (21-9) 5-4.

“We almost stole one there,” Turner said. “I had that one going the other way.”

Spring Grove clawed back on a fall from Michael Hershey (28-4) over Tal Stoltzfus at 285. CV’s Nick Horton (22-12) majored Andrew Telencio (18-10) 14-5 at 107, blowing the match open on a five-point, second-period spladle.

Tanner Grim (19-8) and Omar Vargas (18-12) locked up in a tight match at 114 before Grim pancaked Vargas to a fall midway through the second period.

Davis Baum (17-15) gave the Rockets their first lead of the night, 28-26, pinning Townsen Bagley in 2:37 at 121 and it came down to the final two bouts.

Luke Morley (25-12) pinned Andrew Eyster (6-20) at 127. At 133 Levi Snyder(31-2), arguably the Rockets best wrestler, locked up the victory, locking up Bryce Bowman (12-18) in 49 seconds.

“Some of the young kids are hurting right now,” Turner said, “but they’re going to learn from it. It was a tremendous learning experience and we’re grateful for it.

“It’s an honor to be a part of seven other programs, high-level programs, in the district,” Turner said.