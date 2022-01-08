This week is going to be a busy one for the Conestoga Valley wrestling team.

In addition to the Buckskins regularly scheduled match at Cocalico on Wednesday, CV will make up matches postponed from last week as the Bucks wrestling community mourned the passing of Neil Turner, head coach Trent Turner’s father.

Monday, they travel to Hempfield for a 7 p.m. section showdown. Friday, they swing open the doors to the Allen Uyeda wrestling gym and welcome Warwick.

Travel team

There was a new team to these parts on the mats Saturday at the Blue Streak New Years Duals.

Jesuit High School of Tampa, Florida, the alma mater of Streaks assistant Charlie Combs, accepted the invitation to come north and compete. The 2020 Florida Team Duals State champions made the trip worth their while, going 4-0 on the day.

They defeated Trinity, Bermudian Springs, Governor Mifflin and, in the final match of the afternoon, dealt the host Streaks their first loss of the year, 45-21.

Along the way, the Tigers took the measure of several Streaks stars. At 138, in the first match of the day, Tom Crook, who came in 15-2, soundly defeated Aliazer Alicea (11-4), returning to the lineup Saturday after clearing concussion protocol.

Sergio Desiante, the Tigers nominal 195-pounder, came in 13-0 and pinned Mike O’Hara (12-7) at 215. Braden Basile, 17-1 coming in, clamped Josh Hillard (15-3) at the start of the third period at 132, as the Tigers pinned out the last three matches to win going away. Draven McCall, 9-3 at the start of the day, couldn’t score on Kaedyn Williams (8-0) at 113, but he kept Williams in the ballpark with a 6-0 loss.

In a week of bright spots for Brennan Zayek (7-5), he mined another with a 2-0 victory over Garrett Hoss, 7-5, at 145. And Louis Malave (12-5) scored a three-point victory over Xavier Albo, 6-3 at weigh-ins, at 106.

Overall, the Streaks finished 3-1 on the day, Mifflin 2-2, Bermudian 1-3 and Trinity took the donut, going 0-4.

But Trinity junior Jagger Gray (16-1) got the win of the day for the Shamrocks, defeating the Streaks Kevin Olavarria (15-3) in the tiebreak, 4-3, at 172. Gray finished fifth in Class 2A Districts at 189 last year, missing on a berth in the East Super Regional.

Cannot miss mentioning in passing

Ephrata defeated Manheim Central 43-24 on Thursday, the Mountaineers’ first victory over the Barons in this millennium.

Coming up

Matches to look for this week: Garden Spot travels to Mount Joy on Wednesday to battle Donegal in a match with first place ramifications in Section Two. Section co-leader Elizabethtown is at Manheim on Thursday. Lancaster Catholic, smarting after an unexpected loss to Annville-Cleona, hosts Elco on Wednesday in a must-win.

