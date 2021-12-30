Keaton Fischer has always been a good wrestler. This year, the Conestoga Valley senior is redefining “good.”

Like a hot knife through butter, Fischer carved through the 145-pound weight class at the 21st annual CV Holiday Classic on Thursday, claiming the championship with a fall over Carson Kist of Salesianum (Delaware) in 5:06. It was his second fall of the tournament, to go with a technical fall and a come-from-behind rout.

“This just means a lot to me,” Fischer said, “I’ve put in so much work and that finally paid off.”

“He said he wanted to win a high school tournament,” his coach, Trent Turner said, “and of all the tournaments he wanted to win, he really wanted to win the one at home.”

Having dispatched Brendan Purvis of LaSalle College in a tour-de-force 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals, Fischer set to the tall — literally — task of defeating Kist in the final. Using his advantage in height and reach, Kist kept Fischer’s shots at arm’s length in the early going.

Knowing there is more than one way to score a takedown, Fischer used his defense to trigger his offense.

“When he shot on me I made sure I sprawled,” he said, “ran a front headlock, reached for the leg and spun around.”

Utilizing that philosophy, executing the simplest of takedowns, he broke the scoring ice with 14 seconds left in the first period and increased his advantage to 4-1 late in the second. Later in the period he snapped Kist to his back, too late for points, but with plenty of time to digest a message. Kist was out of gas.

“I could tell,” Fischer said. “When I was on top I could hear he was breathing really heavy. I knew I pretty much had him, I ran my armbar and got the pin.”

After reversing Kist to open the final two minutes, taking a 6-1 lead, Fischer worked his bar and reaped the reward.

Fischer was the only one of four locals to taste victory in the finals as teammate Luke Morley (120), Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (113) and Octorara’s Mike Trainor (152) all went down to defeat.

Morley and Clawson both ran into the proverbial buzzsaw in the person of, respectively, Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss and Mifflin County’s Nic Allison.

Weiss used six takedowns and two sets of backpoints to forge an 18-3 tech fall over Morley in 4:11. Allison had three fewer takedowns, but twice as many back-point situations in his 18-2 tech of Clawson, coming in 4:36.

Trainor never got untracked against Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher, a 2021 state bronze medalist, as Swisher scored the initial takedown then, after a Trainor escape, took the Octorara senior down to his back in a cradle, finishing the match in 56 seconds.

Swisher, who pinned his way through the 152-pound bracket, was voted the Allen Uyeda Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

With three champions — Allison, Kyler Everly (160) and Jaxson Pupo (285) — and eight medalists overall Mifflin County won the team title besting runner-up Central Dauphin by thirty points, 241-211.

“Coming into the season we felt like we had pretty good balance top to bottom,” said Huskies coach and one time Garden Spot grappler Kirby Martin. “But with last season being a shortened season it was hard to judge how tough we could be.”

Pretty tough, it would appear. The Huskies held a tenuous one-point lead over CD after the first day of competition, but behind used a strong semifinal and wrestleback effort opened the advantage they would not relinquish. “My goal for the team was to just keep scoring points,” Martin said. “I was hoping they would take to it, if we were doing well on that end we could generate a lot of success. I think we were successful.”

Other locals earning medals were Penn Manor’s Teagan Rogers, fifth at 172, and Riley Evans, sixth at 106; L-S’s Riley Bonholtzer, sixth at 120, and Treson Spahr, seventh at 285; and Octorara’s Tyler Walton, sixth at 126.

In addition to Fischer and Morley, the host Buckskins placed Zander Rider, third at 215; Makhammed Karayev, fourth at 285; Nathaniel Kirchner, seventh at 172; Luke Needham, eighth at 152; and Jonathan Lopez, eighth at 189, to finish fifth overall in the team race.

“I definitely proud of these guys,” said Turner, who coached with a heavy heart after his father, Neil Turner, died in his sleep Wednesday night.

“I’m doing what he would expect me to do,” said Turner, “coaching them out.

“They really put together a good effort. Our goal is to just keep making progress. As my father would say, ‘Just keep wrestling.’ ”