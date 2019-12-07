Will Small came up large in overtime.
As did Nate Neuhauser.
By contrast, Colt Barley needed very little time.
The title-winning trio — each winning the first tournament of their high school careers — were the lone locals to claim championships as the 22nd Golden Mule Classic unscrolled Saturday at Solanco High School.
Small, a Donegal senior, won the 182-pound title with a 6-4 sudden victory decision over Penn Manor’s Nick Baker.
Likewise, Neuhauser, a senior from Solanco, scored a takedown on overtime to snare a 5-3 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zach Shelley at 285.
Barley, a junior from Penn Manor, pancaked L-S’s Bradey Cunningham in 1:19 for the title at 160.
With one champion, Caden Dobbins at 120, and eight placewinners overall Dallastown claimed the team title with 170 points.
Hamburg was a distant second with 124.5, followed by Penn Manor and Solanco in a tie for third, each with 122.
Salesianum (121), Central Dauphin (118.5) — with six starters playing in the PIAA 6A football championship — L-S (106), Blue Mountain (100), Donegal (87) and Northern Lebanon (84) rounded out the top ten.
In this day and age it’s unusual to find two local kids meeting for the first time, but so it was for Barley and Cunningham.
“I knew, going in, it was going to be tough,” said Barley said, who got the early advantage on a low double, with Cunningham reversing out moments later.
Barley scrambled to score an escape, then caught Cunningham going one way on a shot, pancaking him to his back in the opposite direction and collecting the fall.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said of collecting his first tourney win. “Almost like you’re on top of the world.”
Small appeared to be in charge through most of the match, despite being in a 2-2 tie.
He scored the first points on a high single leg, nearly connecting on another, but out of bounds.
When Baker scored the go-ahead takedown, with 38 seconds left, the match’s complexion changed.
“I knew I definitely had time to get an escape,” Small said. “My goal was to push it until I had no more to give.”
He ultimately broke free with four seconds left in regulation, sending the bout to OT where, again with four seconds left, he changed off from a low single to a low-ankle double leg, dropping Baker at the edge of the circle for the win.
“The first of many more to come,” he said.
Neuhauser took a 2-1 lead in the second period on a takedown at the edge, but gave those points back on a locked hands penalty and an escape to trail Shelley 3-2 after two periods.
His third period escape sent the match to the extra session where Shelley, in a bid to end the match, shot in on a single.
Dangerous for a heavyweight.
“When he’s in that deep, if he’s not fast enough, you want to sprawl,” said Neuhauser.
Neuhauser’s sprawl flattened Shelley and the Golden Mule spun behind for the win.
In the 106-pound championship, John Carroll junior Julianne Moccia fell short in her bid to become the first female to win a title at the Classic.
Moccia, a member of the U.S. women’s national team, Fargo double All-American and winner of 32 matches in 2018-19 — 22 by fall — fell behind Susquenita freshman Mason McClendon early and could never catch up.
McClendon hit a four-point takedown 35 seconds in and opened an 8-0 lead before Moccia rallied in the final three minutes to close to a 9-6 final.