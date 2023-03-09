Oftentimes when a new coach is hired, the first few years are deemed “rebuilding seasons.” However, that was not the case for the Millersville University wrestling program in Jerry Boland’s first season.

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Marauders had a winning season, finishing with a 10-7 overall record.

“It comes down to a lot of things,” Boland said of his successful first year. “Developing relationships with the players was a big priority. I understood what they were going through. A coaching change can be a very important point in time in a player’s life.”

Boland, a Lycoming College grad, credited the players and coaching staff for buying into the winning culture he strove to build.

Although the Marauders had a winning season, and were dominant in a majority of their wins, Boland said his team learned more from its losses instead, especially the ones to Pitt-Johnstown and Kutztown.

The successful Pitt-Johnstown program is one that Boland said “wrestles how we preach.” And looking at their loss to the Mountain Cats, the Marauders took note of how their opponent won the match.

“We use (Pitt-Johnstown) as a measuring stick,” Boland said. “They push the pace and score at the end of rounds. That’s the kind of team we want to be.”

Boland described the loss to Kutztown as a match he felt his team was on the verge of winning.

“It was a heartbreaker,” he said, “but the bonus points make the difference between a 5-5 match, and a 6-4 match.”

In evaluating the Marauders’ losses, Boland felt there was trust among his athletes in knowing they can perform at a higher level.

Among an overall successful season, Boland credited McCaskey graduate Andrew “Bubba” Vogelbacher as an extremely hard worker. However, just like the rest of the team, Vogelbacher’s success did not come without some learning experiences along the way.

In just his freshman year, Vogelbacher was on the verge of making a trip to the NCAA tournament.

“Our coaching staff recently had a conversation with him about that,” Boland said. “He lost in double overtime to a player who took third place and is making a trip to (the NCAA Division II championships).”

His progress in his freshman year puts into perspective just how high Vogelbacher’s ceiling really is, Boland said.

Immediate success for Boland is not anything new. Before taking the job at Millersville, he started the wrestling program at Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. In just three seasons, Boland transformed the Senators from a start-up program to a national name.

Additionally, Boland was just as successful in his time as a high school head coach in New Jersey. His accolades include a 144-38 dual-meet record, four conference titles, three district titles and three state championships. Producing 23 state qualifiers and three state champs, the two-time Burlington County Coach of the Year was inducted into the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Taking the job at Millersville was a move that Boland described as “the perfect situation for me and my family.” Comparing southern New Jersey, where he grew up, with West Virginia (Davis & Elkins), Boland cited the drastic differences.

“South Jersey is a place with a lot of hustle and bustle and West Virginia is a much more laid back, rural place,” Boland said. “With Lancaster being a happy medium of both, it is a perfect place to be for me and my family.”