Will Betancourt finished with a silver medal wrestling at the Pan-American Championships held in Oaxtepec, Mexico, July 8-10.

Wrestling in the 61-kilogram division of the freestyle competition, Betancourt, who was representing Puerto Rico, lost the Gold medal match to Ohio State recruit Nicholas Bouzakis, who was the U.S. competitor.

Betancourt, who also lost to Bouzakis in the first round, won two other matches to reach the final.

Betancourt, a Manheim Central grad, finished high school with 147 wins, capping his scholastic career with a Class 3A state championship at 120 pounds.

He started his collegiate career at Lock Haven before transferring and wrestling last season at Ohio State at 133 pounds.

This season, he will be part of the NCAA defending champion Penn State wrestling team and will drop down to 125 pounds, according to foreverstatecollege.com.

Will Betancourt collegiate wrestling stats from wrestlestat.com.