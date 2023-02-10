In the world of dual meet wrestling, experience is always a bonus.

The experienced end of Franklin & Marshall’s lineup — 174 through 285 — registered bonus-point victories Friday night, leading the Diplomats (8-5 overall) to a 29-12 victory over Millersville at the Mayser Center in the latest edition of the Rupp Cup.

The event honors Dr. Ted Rupp, longtime wrestling coach at Millersville and a graduate of F&M Academy who on two occasions, in the 1948-49 season and again in 1950-51, coached both teams simultaneously. In those two seasons the teams were a combined 40-3.

The win was the 11th in the Cup series for the Diplomats, their ninth in 10 years, and narrows the Marauders’ edge in the overall series to 16 wins against 14 for F&M.

On paper Friday’s match appeared to break down to five wins apiece, with any bonus points telling the final tale.

“Anybody who knows these two teams kind of saw it was heading for a 5-5 split and it was going to come down to bonus points,” Marauders coach Gerry Boland said. “It wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”

On the mat, the Diplomats won six individual bouts, bonusing in five. With the evening starting at 285, F&M senior Cenzo Pelusi (14-5) got the Dips off on the right foot with a 13-3 major decision of Jordan Espinosa (14-9). In the 2022 Cup match, Pelusi won 11-1.

Freshman Mason Leiphart (25-11) — one of five frosh in the Dips’ lineup — scored a technical fall over Bryce Beatty (9-8), 17-2 in 3:29 at 125. It was the 12th tech of the season for Leiphart, the national Division I leader with eight in the Division.

Led by NCAA Division II No.1-ranked Devin Flannery (26-3) the strength of the Marauders (10-7 overall) delivered. Flannery, who defeated Pat Phillips 6-4 in sudden victory in ’22, scored a takedown with 32 seconds left to turn back Phillips (22-12) 3-1 at 133.

Tim Uhler (10-7) defeated Aidan O’Shea (16-15) at 141, 4-3. Although O’Shea rode Uhler out the final four minutes of the match, he couldn’t get a turn for backpoints.

Craig Cook (18-6) topped Bryce Kresho (14-14) at 149 and the match was tied 9-9 at halftime.

“We have five freshmen in the lineup who are still trying to figure it out,” Dips coach Mike Rogers said. “Earlier in the year those were giving up bonus. Now they’re decisions which keep us in the match.

“We knew if we could weather that, then the other guys could pick up bonus and we’d be OK.”

Coming out of the break, Diplomats frosh Nick Alvarez (14-16) stunned Eli Tuckey (14-9) countering a shot with a 4-point takedown late in the first period. He built that advantage to a 7-2 victory at 157 in a match that was one considered in Millersville’s bag.

“They got one at ’57 that we thought we could have gotten,” Boland said. “(Tuckey) ended up in the bad end of two sequences he initiated.”

“That was a pivotal point,” Rogers said. “That was the first time this year I saw him make the adjustment in the match. Making that adjustment on his own, in the match, shows a lot of maturity.”

Brandon Connor (18-5) scored the Marauders’ final win with a 3-0 victory over Noah Bash (3-14); but Bash, like O’Shea and Kresho before him, refused to surrender bonus points, and the match was tied 12-12 with three bouts to go.

Rogers shared that the expectation is the Dips’ heavy hitters will, well, hit heavily. Which they did.

Noah Fox (23-13) teched Andrew Voglebacher (16-15), 18-3, in 6:14 at 174. James Conway (22-13) cradled Braden Newby (5-9) in 1:42 at 184, clinching the victory, and John Crawford (23-11) wrapped up Danny Pereria (3-5) in 1:58 at 197 to ring down the curtain.

“It was a good, competitive match,” Rogers said. “We had a lot of local people in the stands, supporting both programs.”