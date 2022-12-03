Another year, another Mule Classic team championship for Central Dauphin.

As ho-hum as that may sound, it’s always a big deal for the Rams, as veteran head coach Jeff Sweigard noted. “It’s a nice (season) opening tournament; it challenges us” Sweigard said. “You have a nice mix of teams from different areas, a great mix of kids.”

And his kids mixed it up with the challenging competition, finishing with four champions, 10 medal winners and 206 points, far ahead of runner-up Kennett, which scored 163.5.

“We wrestled well coming up with the first-place team trophy and one of our kids getting the OW (Outstanding Wrestler),” said Sweigard, cautioning. “We’ve got some work to do.”

Winning titles for the Rams were Matt Repos, claiming his third career Classic title, as well at the Wink Charles Outstanding Wrestler Award; Ryan Garvick, who successfully defended his title at 160; Liam Flanagan, making the jump from 106 where he won in 2021; and Dallas Schorr at 133.

Freshman Thunder Beard placed second to Northern Lebanon’s returning PIAA State champion Aaron Seidel at 107 and Gavin Reynolds took second at 139. Mike Beers claimed bronze at 152.

While individual championships eluded Kennett, the Blue Demons placed six overall, including silver-medalists Blake Boyer (127), John Pardo (215) and Bailey Shindle (285), and bronze medalists Kane Lengel (133) and Michael Pepe (145).

In a rematch of the 2021 138-pound final, Repos paired two takedowns with three 3-point tilts to push Solanco’s Jared Fulton to the brink of a tech fall, finishing off a 13-0 major decision. Repos also had falls of 37 and 41 seconds and one in 1:51 to sweep his way to his third title. He also won at 113 as a freshman. He was denied a four-peat as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-related late start to the 2020-21 season.

His preparation for this, his senior season, was somewhat different than past years. “I didn’t really compete as much in the offseason,” he said. “I just went into the weight room almost every day and put the time in there.”

It showed in the results as he dominated Fulton after winning 5-1 last year. “I just had to open him up. I knew he was going to try to keep it close. My top game showed there and I just had to get my tilts.”

Garvick, who majored Barlow 9-1 last year, fought off Barlow’s late shot at tying the match to win 2-0. Flanagan topped Boyer 3-1 in the only CD-Kennett head-to-head of the finals and Schorr made it three falls in four wins, taking Oxford’s Jared Schaible down into a cradle for a fall in 1:23.

Susquenita’s Mason McLendon also claimed his third career title with a 9-4 victory over Penn Manor’s Gavin Boland at 114. McLendon won at 106 as a freshman and 113 last year.

Penn Manor’s second finalist, Travis Clawson, fared better, taking the title at 121 by defeating returning champion Jackson Orrell of Red Lion 9-2. It was a tight match through two periods with Clawson ahead 4-2 by virtue of a first-period takedown.

Orrell, who scored a second-period takedown and came perilously close to another as the period ended, chose neutral to start the third and got in on a good single leg shot. In one of the weirdest sequences – in a sport that can have more than a few weird sequences – Clawson somehow funked his way into a takedown, grabbing Orrell’s trail leg while trapping Orrell’s upper body, scoring backpoints to boot!

“I don’t know, I just kind of wanted to try it,” said the Comet junior. “I didn’t know really what else to do. I made sure I got my points.”

Seidel pinned his way through the 107-pound bracket, scoring four falls in a cumulative 5:23 to claim the Dale Herr Most Falls/Least Time Award. He hit Beard with a five-point takedown from the jump, added two tilts and another takedown before pinning Beard with a tilt in 2:46.

Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman broke open a scoreless match at 285, snapping Shindle to his back, 19 seconds into the second period and getting the fall for the championship.