Seasons come, seasons go, Central Dauphin wrestling remains a constant.

Despite graduating eight seniors, a blow that would stagger many teams, the Rams retooled and won the team title of the 23rd Mule Classic Wrestling tournament Saturday at Solanco High School, renewed after a one-year, COVID-driven hiatus.

CD crowned three champions, Liam Flanigan (106), Matt Repos (138) and Ryan Garvic (160), and medaled seven wrestlers in all to amass 164.5 points, besting runner-up Dallastown (158.5) by six points.

“We’ve got work to do now,” head coach Jeff Sweigard told his team as they broke the post-match huddle.

“I’m pretty happy, considering what we’ve been through,” he later said. “We were shut down for three weeks (for COVID), but the kids came back.”

“We’re really young,” he said. “We have four or five pretty good kids, six or seven young kids. It’s how we develop those kids that will (determine) how we’re going to do.”

Repos, who won the 113-pound title in 2019, the last time the Classic was contested, looked solid in a 5-1 decision over Solanco’s Jared Fulton.

That was all the more impressive considering “he’s coming off a little bit of an illness,” said Sweigard. “We didn’t know if we were going to enter him this weekend, but he got better each day and just battled through it.”

Flanigan battled through six minutes in an 8-2 victory over Pennsbury’s Kyle Von Schmid, scoring three takedowns, the final one a five-pointer. Garvick never left an opening for Kennett’s Josh Barlow in a 9-1 major decision.

Dallastown crowned two champions, Caden Dobbins at 152, with a fall in 1:24, and Hunter Bisking at 285, making a second-period escape stand up in a 1-0 victory over CD’s Ben Stewart. Zach Luckenbaugh was second at 126. Dobbins won at 120 in 2019.

Oxford had a good tournament, getting titles from Cameron Hershey at 126 and Jeremy McKinney at 189. McKinney destroyed Conestoga’s Jake Allred, scoring nine third-period points, three on stalling calls, and won by disqualification (stalling) in 5:15. McKinney racked up three falls to get to the finals and claimed the Dale Herr Most Falls/Least Time award.

Susquenita had two champions as well, Dominic Caldwell at 132 and Mason McLendon at 113. McLendon, the 106-pound champion in 2019, teched out Donegal’s Noah Hinkle in 5:59, 16-0, and won the David “Wink” Charles Sr. Outstanding Wrestler Award.

Other titlists included Red Lion’s Jackson Orell (120), Justin Griffith of Sanford (Del.) at 172, Salesianum’s Max Agresti (215) and Ian Moccia of John Carroll at 145.

Moccia is the brother of Julianne Moccia who placed second to McLendon at 106 in 2019. To date, Julianne Moccia is the only female wrestler to make the finals – and the only female wrestler to medal – at the Classic.

The host Golden Mules finished tied for third with Red Lion, both with 134 points. Steven Williams III (126) and Robert Castagna (189) took third place. Weston Bare was fourth at 120; Caden Rutt (106), Ben Williams (145) and Jaden Summers (215) were fifth; Blaine Plastino was sixth at 172; and Wade Adams was eighth at 152.

Donegal had a good showing, finishing eighth as a team with 107 points and medaling seven wrestlers. In addition to Hinkle’s silver at 113, Nicholi Brotzman was third at 285 and Owen Champ fourth at 215. Landon Keller (132) and Ian Brown (152) placed sixth, Landen Baughman (138) and Ruben Mumper (145) took eighth.

Penn Manor and Lampeter-Strasburg were 14th and 15th with 46 and 41 points, respectively. Travis Clawson (113) and Ty Grassel (160) earned bronze medals – Grassle returning to the mats after missing a year with a broken arm – and Teagen Rogers was seventh at 172.

Treson Spahr paced the Pioneers, taking fifth at 285. Liam Feister was sixth at 189 and Conner Erb (113) and Riley Bonholtzer (126) placed seventh.