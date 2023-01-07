Section showdown week. Part 1.

On Wednesday, across all of the three sections of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, there is one wrestling match in each with section title implications.

In Section One, Hempfield (4-0 L-L, 6-3 overall) travels to Witmer to meet Conestoga Valley (4-0, 7-1). In Section Two, Elizabethtown (4-0, 8-2) hosts Manheim Central (3-0, 9-4). In Section Three, two of the three unbeaten teams in the section face off in Annville as the Dutchmen (3-0, 3-0) roll out the welcome mat for Elco (3-0, 12-0).

The winner of that match maintains a share of the section lead with Northern Lebanon (4-0 league), which took its first loss of the year to Pottsville in the Mats at the Mecca on Saturday at Martz Hall. The Vikings fell behind 36-0 and never closed in a 39-26 defeat.

While Hempfield was idle Saturday, the Buckskins were at Hamburg in the Hawk Mountain Duals. They won four of their five matches, including a nine-point victory over Dallastown, but were handled, 65-6, by Faith Christian, arguably the best Class 2A team in the state.

Beginning to hit their stride, the Barons won three of four matches at Lehighton’s Indian Duals on Saturday, a 40-36 loss to Whitehall — giving up 18 points on forfeits — the only blemish of the day.

Meanwhile the Bears finished in a three-way tie with Red Land and Waynesboro, each 4-1, for best record at the Grizzly Duals. Elizabethtown secured the overall title on the basis of most individual bouts won.

Annville also had the weekend off, while Elco competed in the Raider Duals at Twin Valley High School. Elco opened the morning with a 56-13 drubbing of Roman Catholic and never looked back, sweeping the field for five victories and the title. The Raiders’ closest match was a 42-30 win over McCaskey.

Blue Streak Duals

Abington Heights (12-0), out of District Two, swept the field in Neffsville, defeating District 12’s Conwell-Egan Catholic (11-1) in the championship match.

In a Section One league match, held within the structure of the duals, the host Blue Streaks defeated Penn Manor on Criteria D, most individual wins, after the teams wrestled to a 36-36 tie.

With the Streaks trailing 36-30 and the 127-pound bout to go, Township’s Justin Over reversed Gabe Midile to his back and a fall in 1:46 to win the match. Down 30-12 after 215, the Comets won the next four matches, all on falls, setting up the final confrontation.

In one of the better individual bouts of the day Penn Manor freshman Ethan Farmer trailed Cocalico’s Timothy Porter 8-4 after two periods at 133. Farmer roared back, outscoring Porter 9-5 in the third period, sending the match to overtime with a four-point takedown as regulation expired. In the sudden victory minute Farmer secured the winning takedown for a 15-13 victory.