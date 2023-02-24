Riding a 70-match win streak, Northern Lebanon state champion Aaron Seidel will get his sternest test of the season as the District Three Class 2A championships get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School.

Or, maybe he won’t.

A finals matchup with Trinity freshman Will Detar (32-0) seems all but assured in the newly minted 107-pound class. They share a common opponent, Max Tancini of 3A Perkiomen Valley. Seidel pinned Tancini. Detar defeated Tancini 1-0 on the ultimate tiebreak.

While that was the closest of three calls for Detar, who missed two weeks late in the season with a concussion, Seidel has been challenged twice. He defeated Dominic Deputy of Chestnut Ridge — currently ranked No. 2. in the state in 2A behind Seidel — 6-2 and Dorian Hoffman of Class 3A Wyoming Valley West 3-0.

They are the class of the 107-pound class. The rest of the 2A field, as the top six place finishers advance to the Southeast Regional tournament next week at Bethlehem Freedom High School, and where L-L wrestlers slot in looks like this:

114 — Trinity’s Major Lewis (32-3), the district runner-up to Seidel in ’22, is in the top half of the bracket with Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (38-9). Susquenita senior Mason McLendon (26-3) sandwiched a 106-pound title his sophomore year with a second at 113 last year and a third at 106 as a frosh. He beat Lewis 3-0 in the tiebreaker early in the season, before Lewis turned the tables in the section final, 7-1. That was Lewis’ first win in three career head-to-heads.

Brayden Hartranft (36-3) of Berks Catholic was third at 106 and is part of a lot of medal experience in this half of the draw with Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Beutler (15-13), fourth at sixth at 113, Biglerville’s Brody Gardner (28-8), sixth at 106 and Columbia’s Loudon Rupp (26-9), sixth at 106.

121 — West Perry’s Jackson Rush (32-3), second at 113, tops the bracket, shared by Northern Lebanon’s Julian Zaragoza (19-14), third at 113, and Susquenita’s Kale Quigley (23-10), fourth at 106. Upper Dauphin’s Jonah Peterson (29-3) was fourth at 120 and fifth at 106.

127 — Bermudian Springs freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (32-3) has rocketed to the forefront of 2A in the district and is destined for a semifinal match with Jacob Deysher (29-3) of Brandywine Heights. Deysher placed third at 120 and second twice at 106 for the Bullets.

Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (29-11), fourth at 126, third and fourth at 106, is bracketed with Upper Dauphin’s Jordan Peiffer (26-4), fifth at 113 and Marvin Armistead (37-3) of Berks Catholic, third at 132 and sixth at 126.

133 — Annville-Cleona junior Cael Harter (24-6) is bracketed with Blain Puchalsky (22-7) of West Perry, fifth at 132 and third at 120, and Joshua Sterner (30-7) of Brandywine Heights, who was eighth at 138 and fourth at 120. Camp Hill sophomore Noah Doi (28-2) is the best of the bottom half after placing third at 126 in ’22.

139 — A plethora of medals at this weight with West Perry’s Tyler Morrison (34-6) leading the way with a second at 126. He’s bracketed with Biglerville’s 132-pound sixth-place finisher Devon Ponce (28-7), who opens with Landon Hostetter (14-10) of Annville-Cleona, and Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Badger (37-5), seventh at 132. In the bottom bracket is Schuylkill Valley’s unbeaten Ian Vitalo (34-0), fourth at 132, and Littlestown veteran Cameron Mingee (36-3), fifth at 126 and fourth at 113.

145 — West Perry’s Tucker Seidel (25-8), fourth at 145, tops the top bracket with John Maurer (27-15) of Berks Catholic, sixth at 145 and seventh at 126. Annville’s Oliver Carey (19-9) meets Nic Souders (19-13) for a shot at Seidel. Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell (26-10), fourth at 138 and fifth at 132, faces Biglerville’s Joey Ney (30-9), fifth at 138, in the quarterfinals of the lower half of the draw.

152 — Nolen Zeigler (29-6) of West Perry has placed second at 138, fourth at 126 and third at 120 in his career. Annville’s Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie (16-8) looks to make a mark in a bracket with Zeigler and Kobe Moore (28-2) of Camp Hill, sixth at 152. In the bottom bracket Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard (32-10), fourth at 152, and Columbia’s Owen Brady (22-12) vie for a shot at Berks Catholic’s Carmine Lenzi (36-7), third at 138.

160 — Columbia senior James Brady (23-12), fifth at 160, is bracketed with Justice Hockenberry-Folk (27-5) of West Perry who was third twice, at 152 and 138, and fifth at 126. Annville’s Phoenix Music (13-4) would meet Hockenberry-Folk in the quarterfinals. Up top, Trinity’s Jagger Gray (33-3) drops a weight after winning at 172 in ’22. He also took fifth at 189 and third at 172.

172 — Berks Catholic’s Gabriel Davis (35-5), runner-up to Gray at 172, and McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler (25-6), fifth at 172, are the main challengers to Littlestown sophomore Tanner Rock (36-5). Northern Lebanon’s Eli Ostermayer (14-18) is bracketed with Rock and Davis.

189 — Northern Lebanon senior Clayton Erb (32-13), seventh at 172, is bracketed with Eastern York freshman Cole Staker (25-5) and West Perry’s Quade Boden (25-12), eighth at 189. In the bottom half are McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil (29-5), second at 145 and fourth at 138, and Carter Enders (3-1), third at 172, who missed nine and a half weeks of the season before returning last weekend.

215 — No L-L representatives here with Owen Hutchinson (32-5) of Big Spring moving in after placing sixth in 3A at 215 last year. Berks Catholic’s Brody Kline (35-4) is a two-time runner-up at 215 with Tucker Paynter (31-4) of Trinity second at 189 and fourth at 160.

285 — Two-time state and three-time district champion, Riley Robell (28-2) is a bet-the-house, dead-solid favorite to become the district’s 20thfour-time champion. In his half of the draw is Charles Shepphard (33-8) of Hamburg, fifth and sixth at 285. Northern Lebanon’s Hayden Adams (26-16) is bracketed with Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel (31-3), third and seventh at 285.

Who are Robell’s two losses to, you might ask? Carter Neves of Blair Academy, 3-1, and Jim Mullen of St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.), 2-1. Mullen also gave Robell his only loss in 2022, 7-3.

n Sports correspondent Dave Byrne covers Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling for LNP. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.