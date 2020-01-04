In December of 2018, Dave ‘Mouse’ McCollum became the winningest wrestling coach in District Three history with 573 victories as his Bermudian Springs squad swamped Hanover — home of the coach he usurped, Terry Conover.
Saturday afternoon at Manheim Township, McCollum moved into fourth place on the state's list of coaching victories as the Eagles turned back Central York 40-34 for McCollum’s 600th career win.
The milestone victory capped an unbeaten Blue Streaks Duals for the Eagles (9-0), who swept five matches to claim their second consecutive Streak Duals team title.
Newport also went 5-0 — the Buffaloes (10-2) and Eagles did not meet — but Bermudian was declared the champion based on the greater amount of total team points scored, 240-229.
The host Blue Streaks (6-5) split four matches — with the tournament field at seven teams, Township wrestled one less match than the other six teams — defeating Trinity, 60-24, and Bishop McDevitt, 51-30, while dropping a 40-36 verdict to Newport and 52-27 to Bermudian.
Josh Hillard (106), Ali Alicea (113) and Cade Clancy (170) were undefeated for Township.
In his biggest test of the day, matched against Newport’s state-qualifier Gannon Smith, Alicea scored a take-down in overtime for a 2-0 victory.
Competitive in every contest, Warwick (5-10) went 1-4 with the victory coming — in criteria — against Bishop McDevitt.
Tied at 35-35 after David Hnasko’s fall closed out the match, the deadlock wasn’t resolved until the ninth deciding point, Criteria I, the greater number of first bout points scored. Warwick held the advantage there, 12-10.
The Warriors fell to Bermudian, 42-27, Trinity, 41-36, Newport, 40-39, and Central York, 45-34.
Hnasko (182) and Hayden Benner (285) were unbeaten in five matches for Warwick, while Hayden Schreiner went 4-1, the lone loss to Bermudian’s returning state semifinalist, Trenton Harder.
Rounding out the field, Central York went 2-3 while McDevitt and Trinity finished 1-4.