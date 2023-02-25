HARRISBURG — Leave it to a lightweight dynamo to place a heavyweight stamp on the District Three Class 2A wrestling championships at Central Dauphin East.

Facing unbeaten freshman Will Detar of Trinity in a 107-pound final oozing with great expectations, Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel quickly squashed any doubt as to the outcome, scoring a takedown and three-point near fall in the first period. He added a takedown in the second and tacked on six points in the third, narrowly falling short of a technical fall in a decisive 13-0 major decision for his second D3 2A title in as many years.

The victory, Seidel’s 41st without a loss, guided the Vikings to a fourth place team finish.

“My expectations are always to win,” Seidel said. “Will came out tough — I didn’t know I’d be able to widen the gap that much.”

Detar’s loss was his first in 35 matches.

“I got to my tilts pretty well,” Seidel added. “I wish I got two more points for the tech, but a win is a win, you know.”

Vikings coach Rusty Wallace seemed to have no doubts that his sophomore would prevail and prevail big.

“Aaron stays on the attack all the time. He wants to score as many points as possible,” Wallace said. “He was disappointed he didn’t get the tech. He had very high expectations for himself.”

Seidel’s win set the stage for a run at another state title. He’ll have to advance past next weekend’s Southeast Regional tournament at Bethlehelm Freedom High School to keep the quest alive.

In a change from what the district announced this week, the top seven place winners in each weight class advance, meaning the Lancaster-Lebanon League will send 11 to Bethlehem Freedom, including champion Seidel, runner-up at 114 Sam Wofford and Clayton Erb at 189, all of Northern Lebanon, which advances six in all.

Three from Columbia move on and one each from Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Catholic.

Wofford was engaged in maybe the most epic battle of the tournament and kept his team in the chase for a top four team finish. Wofford and Major Lewis of Trinity were locked in a scoreless semifinal 114-pound struggle through regulation and two overtime periods, when in the third OT Wofford scored two points on a reversal with 22 seconds left in the period.

He kept control despite his shoulders briefly being exposed to the mat in the closing seconds for a 2-0 decision.

In the finals, Wofford, a freshman, was handled decisively by Susquenita’s Mason McClendon, 12-0.

In the 189 final, Jakob Gilfoil of Bishop McDevitt scored a takedown and three-point near fall before pinning Erb in 1:52.

Berks Catholic captured the team title, followed by West Perry, Bishop McDevitt and Northern Lebanon.