HERSHEY — Many are called. Few make it to the quarterfinals.

Out of 20 contenders, six L-L wrestlers on Thursday advanced to Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A state wrestling championships.

Manheim Township’s trio of Kaedyn Williams (113), Kamdyn Williams (120) and Kevin Olavarria (172) will join Warwick’s Nico Tocci (113), Octorara’s Mike Trainor (145) and Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (152) in the quarters when wrestling resumes at Hershey’s Giant Center at 2:15 p.m.

Nine others from the league remain in the hunt for a spot on the podium, coming through the wrestlebacks.

Kaedyn Williams methodically took apart Brady Joling of Chartiers Valley, 12-1, with a pair of takedowns, a reversal and two three-point nearfalls.

A pair of Petersen rolls propelled Kamdyn Williams to an 11-3 major decision over Gavin Sheridan of Boyertown. His five-pointer in the first period broke open a 2-2 match. Up 7-3 going into the third his four-pointer completed the major.

Olavarria connected on shrugs in the first and third periods and on a double off a reshot in the second to build a 7-0 lead on Marek Seaman of West Chester Rustin. Getting out of position on a til try, he yielded a late reversal to finish off a 7-2 victory.

Tocci’s Thursday appearance was brief as he took Brandon Dami of Canon-McMillan down 10 seconds into the match, then turned him for a fall in 48 seconds.

In a match contested largely from neutral, Trainor’s first-period takedown and third-period escape were all the points he needed in a 3-0 win over Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain.

Gonzalez did double duty, coming out of the pigtails to post a pair of victories. He battled Nico Taddy of West Allegheny through six scoreless minutes before finishing off a single-leg shot in sudden victory for a 2-0 win.

That earned him a spot across from Northampton’s Northeast Region champion Dagen Condomitti in the round of 16. In a dominant effort, Gonzalez shook off Condomitti’s early takedown to score an escape and takedown to lead 3-2 after a period.

He broke the match open in the middle two minutes, patiently improving his position until he came out the back door to finish off a takedown. While Condomitti was still processing that turn of events, Gonzalez hit him with a quick tilt to open an 8-2 lead. He tilted Condomitti again in the third, the exclamation point in an 11-2 victory.

Five wrestlers used pigtail victories as a launch pad to Friday’s second round of consolations, despite losing in the round of 16.

Warwick’s Marco Tocci was relentless in an 11-4 pigtail victory over Curtis Nelson of Ridley, but was outmatched in the 106-pound round of 16 against Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond, ranked No. 2 in the nation by some sources. Desmond ran up a 17-6 victory, dropping Tocci into the consolations.

Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson broke open a 2-2 match late in the pigtails at 113, scoring a 12-2 major. Against Seneca Valley’s Tyler Chappell , he gave the returning bronze medalist all he could handle before succumbing 4-2.

Solanco’s Jared Fulton took the measure of Nate Shippey of Interboro, 5-1, in the pigtails at 132 but ran into nemesis Matt Repos of Central Dauphin, dropping a 5-0 decision.

Cocalico’s Aiden Swann battled back for a 6-4 sudden victory over Palmer Delaney of West Chester Henderson in the pigtails at 145, but ran into a buzzsaw in returning champion Finn Solomon of Franklin Regional, pinned in 1:57.

McCaskey’s Jose Garcia ground out a 5-2 pigtail victory over Mason Hale of Downingtown West at 215. He got caught early in an action-packed bout with Carl DiGiorgio of Central Bucks West, the fall terminating the match in 52 seconds.

Hempfield’s Reagan LeFevre and Seamus Mack shook off early losses and advanced in the wrestlebacks.

A takedown by Council Rock South’s Shermuhammad Sadriddinov with 16 seconds left in regulation dropped LeFevre to the consis. There he used a pair of nearfall to take control of a match with palmer Delaney of Henderson, finishing off with a 5-1 victory.

Seamus Mack had a long wait after a 5-0 loss to Pine Richland’s Anthony Ferraro in the pigtails. It was a wait worth the wait as Mack pinned Matthew Ricci of Garnet Valley in 1:51 to advance.

Township’s was momentarily stopped by Lonzy Vielma of Connelsville in a second-period roll sequence in the Round of 16 at 138. The two-point nearfall brought Vielma even, 2-2 and he held Alicea at bay in the third period after Alicea chose to let him out in the third, claiming a 3-2 victory. In his wrestleback, he took Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone down for a four-pointer and steadily built on that for a 10-0 major decision.

In a wild wrestleback, Ephrata’s James Ellis’s third period reversal and three-point nearfall broke a 10-10 tie with Gabriel Stafford of Canon-McMillan. Stafford came off his back for a late reversal but Ellis prevailed 15-12. Earlier, in the round of 16, Garnet Valley’s Sam DiTrolio scored a fall over Ellis in 1:17.

Five local wrestlers were eliminated from the tournament after a pair of losses.

Defeated by Luke Reiter of Council Rock South, 2-0, in the championship round at 106, Hempfield’s Jorden Williams was eliminated in a 7-3 loss to Ridley’s Curtis Nelson.

Township’s Josh Hillard couldn’t overcome Brady Collins’ early 5-0 lead and the Clearfield freshman won 10-4 in the round of 16 at 126. Hillard got to within 5-4 early in the third period, let Collins out but got taken down and surrendered a two-point nearfall at the buzzer. In the consis Dallastown’s Zach Luckenbaugh scored a takedown late in the first period and late in the third for a 5-4 victory.

Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr lost 7-1 to Eli Carr of Hempfield Area (District Seven), 7-1, in the pigtails, then fell 11-3 to Connellsville’s Chad Ozias.

Taken down to his back by Chris Wood of Garnet Valley in the pigtails at 145, Keaton Fischer battled back but could never overcome the early deficit in a 10-8 loss. In the consis Griffin Walizer took a 3-1 decision.

Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush was overpowered by Logan Hoffman of Belle Vernon in a 172-pound pigtail, 15-5, then battled Marek Seaman of Rustin before falling 10-6.

THURSDAY'S CLASS 3A RESULTS

Team Scoring

1. Bethlehem Catholic 40, 2. Nazareth 36, 3. Clearfield 22, 4. Waynesburg 19.5, 5. Williamsport 19, 6. Council Rock South 18.5, 7. Quakertown 17, 8. Hempfield 16, 9. (tie) Latrobe 15, Manheim Township 15.

Preliminary Round

106 - Marco Tocci, Warwick major dec. Curtis Nelson, Ridley , 11-4; Landon Machado, Delaware Valley dec. Keagan Oler, Cathedral Prep, 4-3; Dean Houser, Daniel Boone dec. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 7-0; Tyson Cook, West Scranton major dec. Gus Smith, Spring-Ford, 8-0.

113 - Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley dec. Brandon Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0 SV; Travis Clawson, Penn Manor major dec. Evan Davis, Clearfield, 12-2; Carson Wagner, Northampton pinned Luke Heimbach, Boyertow, 0:49; James Garcia, Wilson West Lawn dec. Cole Coffin, Pennridge 7-0.

120 - Gabriel Pecaitis, Gettysburg dec. Shane Holefelder, Sun Valley, 10-5; Sean Logue, Father Judge tech. fall Dominic Ortlip, Spring-Ford, 15-0, 3:28; Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County dec. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 6-4; Christian Horvath, Freedom (D-11) dec. Rocco Fratelli, Northern York, 7-3.

126 - Oliver Fairchild, Easton pinned Todd McGann, Quakertown, 2:57; Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg dec. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown, 5-1; Gunner Myers, Wallenpaupack tech. fall Matthew McCaughey, Abington, 16-1, 4:00; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland dec. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3), 5-0.

132 - Javien DeLeon, Liberty tech. fall Dan Kearney, Sun Valley, 16-1, 5:34; Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 7-1; Jared Fulton, Solanco dec. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 5-1; Blake Reihner, Trinity dec. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson, 5-1.

138 - Max Parnis, West Chester East dec. Wyatt Dillon, Dover, 10-8; Nicholas Velde, Emmaus dec. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley, 3-1; Carter Davis, Central York dec. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-7; Jake Doone, Nazareth dec. Erick Dominguez, Souderton, 8-5.

145 - Aiden Swann, Cocalico dec. Palmer Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 6-4 OT; Jrake Burford, Highlands pinned Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 0:34; Christopher Wood, Garnet Valley dec. Keaton Fischer, Conestoga Valley, 10-8; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) pinned Christian Fritz, Northampton, 3:18.

152 - Jack Pletcher, Latrobe major dec. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 8-0; J.T. Hogan, Daniel Boone pinned Alex Gamble-Williams, Sun Valley, 5:52; Mason Stein, Central Bucks East major dec. Sal Schiavone, Abington Heights, 12-0; Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon pinned Nico Taddy, West Allegheny 2-0 SV.

160 - Christian Reid, Liberty major dec. Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy, 13-4; Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, pinned Macon Myers, Central York, 3:45; Adrian Gacek, Parkland dec. Josh Barlow, Kennett, 3-2; Chase Kranitz, Norwin tech. fall Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 15-0, 4:34.

172 - Calvin Lachman, Quakertown major dec. Souleymane Diarra, Overbrook, 11-3; Cole Bartram, Northern York dec. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 4-2 SV; Darrale Barrett, Kennett tech. fall Jared Karabinus, Freedom (D-11), 15-0, 4:52; Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon major dec. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 15-5.

189 - Jake Allred, Conestoga dec. Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 6-5; Owen Koch, Phoenixville pinned Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 4;30; Griffin Buzzell, Meadville major dec. Alex Neely, Parkland, 13-1; Sam Milligan, Strath Haven dec. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 8-6 SV.

215 - Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey dec. Mason Hale, Downingtown West, 5-2; Aden Roe, Council Rock North tech. fall Jared Groller, Emmaus, 15-0, 3:36; Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley pinned Troy Peterson, McDowell 3:05; Lucas Doyle, Council Rock South pinned Henry Baronowski, Wallenpaupack, 4:17.

285 - Bailey Shindle, Kennett dec. Ethan Miller, Central York, 3-2; Trevor Gitski, Emmaus major dec. Cole Euker, Perkiomen Valley, 9-1; Wilson Spires, General McLane dec. Jacob Pomykata, Butler, 3-2; Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven dec. Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 3-2.

First Round

106 - Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Marco Tocci, Warwick; 17-6; Nico Fanella, Indiana dec. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 6-1; Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional dec. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin, 2-1; Eren Sement, Council Rock North tech. fall Landon Machado, Delaware Valley, 15-0, 3:47; Dean Houser, Daniel Boone dec. Aiden Beimel, Saint Marys, 3-1; Cole McFarland, Haverford dec. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 8-5; Luke Reitter, Council Rock South dec. Jorden Williams, Hempfield (D-3), 2-0; Luke Willochell, Latrobe major dec. Gus Smith, Spring-Ford, 10-2.

113 - Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township major dec. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 12-1; Nic Allison, Mifflin County dec. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, 8-4; Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Anthony Burke, Council Rock North, 5-1; Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley dec. Travis Clawson, Penn Manor, 4-2; Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport dec. Carson Wagner, Northampton, 3-1; Nico Tocci, Warwick pinned Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan 0:48; Darius McMillon, Peters Township dec. Cole Smith, Spring-Ford, 4-0 SV; Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley dec. James Garcia, Wilson West Lawn, 4-2.

120 - Mason Leiphart, Dover major dec. Gabriel Pecaitis, Gettysburg, 14-1; Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford dec. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth, 6-3; Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan dec. Asher Cunningham, State College, 8-5; Sean Logue, Father Judge dec. Carmen Cortese, West Chester Henderson, 7-3; Cael McIntrye, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County, 6-2; Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township major dec. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown, 11-3; Mason Ziegler, Quakertown dec. Casey Smith, Juniata, 5-2; Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Christian Horvath, Freedom (D-11), 1:46.

126 - Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg major dec. Oliver Fairchild, Easton, 10-0; Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson pinned Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 0:55; Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth dec. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford, 13-10; Dalton Perry, Central Mountain dec. Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg, 8-3; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Gunner Myers, Wallenpaupack, 3-1; Brady Collins, Clearfield dec. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 10-4; Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep dec. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic 2-1 UTB; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland pinned Cannon Hershey, Oxford, 1:33.

132 - Mac Church, Waynesburg major dec. Javien DeLeon, Liberty, 13-2; Braden Bower, Williamsport major dec. Ivan Vega, Spring Grove, 10-0; Collin Gaj, Quakertown dec. Aidan O'Shea, Bellefonte, 6-3; Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7), 11-0; Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin dec. Jared Fulton, Solanco, 5-0; Julian Everitt, Pittston dec. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 7-6; Ayden Rader, Nazareth pinned Tyler Geiger, Souderton, 3:01; Luke Simcox, Central Mountain major dec. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 8-0.

138 - Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic pinned Max Parnis, West Chester East, 0:20; Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dec. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 3-1; Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville dec. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 3-2; Pierson Manville, State College pinned Nicholas Velde, Emmaus, 2:17; Dominic Findora, Downingtown West pinned Carter Davis, Central York, 3:32; Brian Heard, Abington Heights dec. Brett Thompson, Bradford, 4-0; Dominic Jurado, Wilson West Lawn major dec. Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain, 13-0; Briar Priest, Hempfield (D-7) pinned Jake Doone, Nazareth, 3:08.

145 - Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional pinned Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 1:57; Riley Bower, Williamsport dec. Nick Foster, Nazareth, 4-1; Michael Trainor, Octorara dec. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain, 3-0; Chance Babb, Boyertown dec. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 6-3 SV; Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic pinned Christopher Wood, Garnet Valley, 2:51; Ty Watters, West Allegheny pinned Shane Kibler, Abington, 1:32; Shermuhammad Sadriddinov, Council Rock South dec. Reagan LeFevre, Hempfield (D-3), 3-1; Jude Swisher, Bellefonte dec. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7), 4-2 TB2.

152 - Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley dec. Jack Pletcher, Latrobe, 4-2; Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg major dec. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic, 12-2; Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth dec. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 8-2; Luke Sipes, Altoona dec. J.T. Hogan, Daniel Boone, 3-1 SV; Caden Dobbins, Dallastown dec. Mason Stein, Central Bucks East, 4-0; Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland pinned Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove, 3:53; Kaeman Smith, Cathedral Prep dec. William Morrow, North Penn, 4-3; Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon major dec. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 11-2.

160 - Jared Keslar, Connellsville major dec. Christian Reid, Liberty, 12-3; Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South dec. Nick Nettleton, Exeter Township, 7-0; Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth major dec. Jack Lledo, Lower Merion, 12-2; Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area dec. Kyler Everly, Mifflin County, 2-1; Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin dec. Adrian Gacek, Parkland, 4-2; Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 9-4; Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Roman Morrone, Williamsport, 7-2; Chase Barlow, Strath Haven by injury default Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 4:51.

172 - Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg tech. fall Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 23-8, 3:46; Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township dec. Marek Seaman, West Chester Rustin, 7-2; Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts dec. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-3 SV; Waylon Wehler, Saint Marys dec. Cole Bartram, Northern York, 7-4; Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone tech. fall Darrale Barrett, Kennett, 16-0, 3:05; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan dec. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 1-0; Mark McGonigal, Clearfield pinned Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 2:47; Dominic D'Agostino, Interboro dec. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon 11-6.

189 - Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East dec. Jake Allred, Conestoga, 9-2; Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North dec. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 3-0; Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County dec. Melquan Warren, Whitehall, 5-2; John Miller, Exeter Township major dec. Owen Koch, Phoenixville, 9-0; Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon major dec. Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, 12-4; Sam DiTrolio, Garnet Valley pinned James Ellis, Ephrata, 1:17; Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield dec. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 9-3; Sonny Sasso, Nazareth pinned Sam Milligan, Strath Haven, 1:15.

215 - Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West pinned Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey, 0:52; Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon pinned Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 1:01; Nicholas Pavlechko, State College major dec. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 8-0; Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg major dec. Aden Roe, Council Rock North, 14-6; Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley dec. Chase Levey, Nazareth, 6-5; John Pardo, Kennett dec. Ryan McMillan, Wilson West Lawn, 3-2; Anson Wagner, Mifflin County dec. Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East, 8-2; Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson dec. Lucas Doyle, Council Rock South, 3-1.

285 - Sean Kinney, Nazareth pinned Bailey Shindle, Kennett, 1:18; Frederick Retter, Quakertown pinned Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 1:48; Charles Crews, Williamsport pinned Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 5:44; Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg pinned Trevor Gitski, Emmaus, 1:09; Julian Laventure, Upper Darby pinned Wilson Spires, General McLane, 4:56; Matthew Cruise, Easton dec. Layton Schmick, Carlisle, 2-1; Oliver Billotte, Clearfield dec. Benjamin Stewart, Central Dauphin, 7-0; William McChesney, Greensburg Salem dec. Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven, 8-1.

First Round Consolations

106 - Curtis Nelson, Ridley dec. Jorden Williams, Hempfield (D-3), 7-3; Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights tech. fall Keagan Oler, Cathedral Prep, 21-4, 2:08; Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin dec. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0; Gus Smith, Spring-Ford dec. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 3-0;

113 - Cole Smith, Spring-Ford dec. Brandon Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0; Evan Davis, Clearfield pinned Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 2:08; Anthony Burke, Council Rock North dec. Luke Heimbach, Boyertown, 3-1 OT; Tahir Parkins, Nazareth dec. Cole Coffin, Pennridge, 5-0.

120 - Casey Smith, Juniata pinned Shane Holefelder, Sun Valley, 2:47; Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown dec. Dominic Ortlip, Spring-Ford, 4-0; Asher Cunningham, State College dec. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 9-4 SV; Charlie Bunting, Nazareth dec. Rocco Fratelli, Northern York, 3-2.

126 - Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic by forfeit Todd McGann, Quakertown; Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown dec. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 5-4; Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford major dec. Matthew McCaughey, Abington, 8-0; Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3) pinned Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 1:51.

132 - Dan Kearney, Sun Valley dec. Tyler Geiger, Souderton, 4-3; Chad Ozias, Connellsville major dec. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 11-3; Aidan O'Shea, Bellefonte dec. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 5-0; Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson pinned Ivan Vega, Spring Grove, 2:16.

138 - Wyatt Dillon, Dover by forfeit Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain; Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley dec. Brett Thompson, Bradford, 6-5; Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township major dec. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley dec. Erick Dominguez, Souderton. 3-2.

145 - Reagan LeFevre, Hempfield (D-3) dec. Palmer Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 5-1; Shane Kibler, Abington major dec. Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 10-1; Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain dec. Keaton Fischer, Conestoga Valley, 3-1; Nick Foster, Nazareth dec. Christian Fritz, Northampton, 4-3.

152 - William Morrow, North Penn major dec. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 15-4; Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove major dec. Alex Gamble-Williams, Sun Valley, 11-2; Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South tech. fall Sal Schiavone, Abington Heights, 15-0, 3:33; Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 7-2.

160 - Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy dec. Roman Morrone, Williamsport, 4-3; Macon Myers, Central York pinned Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 2:57; Jack Lledo, Lower Merion dec. Josh Barlow, Kennett, 7-3; Nick Nettleton, Exeter Township dec. Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 5-0.

172 - Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights by injury default Souleymane Diarra, Overbrook, 0:27; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong dec. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 7-2; Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Jared Karabinus, Freedom (D-11), 12-2; Marek Seaman, West Chester Rustin dec. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 10-6.

189 - Diesel Koser, Shippensburg dec. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 7-1; James Ellis, Ephrata dec. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 15-12; Alex Neely, Parkland dec. Melquan Warren, Whitehall, 3-2; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional pinned Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 0:36.

215 - Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East dec. Mason Hale, Downingtown West, 9-2; Ryan McMillan, Wilson West Lawn tech. fall Jared Groller, Emmaus, 19-4, 3;07; Corey Boerio, Latrobe dec. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 4-2; Henry Baronowski, Wallenpaupack pinned Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 2:05.

285 - Ethan Miller, Central York dec. Benjamin Stewart, Central Dauphin, 3-2; Layton Schmick, Carlisle major dec. Cole Euker, Perkiomen Valley, 11-2; Jacob Pomykata, Butler dec. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 3-1; Noah Tustin, Waynesburg pinned Aiden Black, Delaware Valle, 0:21.