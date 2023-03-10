HERSHEY — Four to go!

Four Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A state championships on Friday afternoon at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams, Warwick’s Marco Tocci, Hempfield’s Seamus Mack and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III guaranteed themselves a spot on the podium and no worse than a sixth-place finish as they posted victories in the 3A quarterfinals. The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin at 9 Saturday morning back in Hershey.

Williams shut out Cole McFarland of Haverford, 8-0 at 114. In one of the best matches of the quarters, Tocci outlasted Christian Horvath of Bethlehem Freedom, 9-6 at 121.

Mack posted his second first-period fall of the tournament, clamping Michael Turi of West Scranton in 30 seconds at 127. And Garcia advanced by fall as well, cradling Magnus Bibla of Crestwood in 2:14 at 215.

Re-routed to the wrestlebacks after quarterfinal losses, Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (145), Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (152), Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (160) and McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria (172) secured spots on the podium with blood-round victories.

With a good night’s rest and a good morning’s nourishment, not to mention a good game plan, Williams’ second match of the tournament was a pleasant switch from his first.

Eschewing the hair-on-fire approach that has delivered many first-period falls, but also empties his gas tank rapidly, Williams went with slow-and-steady against McFarland.

“I needed to get back to what worked my freshman year, smarter wrestling, slowing the pace down,” Williams said. “Everything felt like it was clicking.”

He ankle-picked McFarland off the opening whistle and went to work on top with a crossbody ride, looking for an opportunity to get a turn.

He reversed from a standing switch to start the second, going back to the crossbody, and controlled McFarland for all but eight seconds of the first four minutes.

“He was using a lot of energy on bottom and I made sure I stayed crisp on top,” Williams said.

McFarland chose neutral to start the third period, Williams scored quickly and went back to work, getting a tilt. He rode out the final 1:43 to punch his ticket to the semis.

Since the 2022 season ended, Tocci has focused on defending takedown shots. Friday afternoon, that focus paid off. Horvath took seven single-leg shots in the match. He scored on two.

“I feel I can scramble with anybody,” said Tocci, whose first-period scramble off Horvath’s shot delivered his first points. “I felt comfortable in that situation.”

He added a single-leg takedown later in the period to lead 4-1 after one. Horvath tied it up at 4-4 after two and the stage was set for an exciting final two minutes.

Horvath let Tocci out, but was penalized for stalling before tying the match with his second takedown. He let Tocci out once more, but Tocci spoiled the strategy, scoring a takedown with 1:29 to go.

Scoring one last escape, Horvath shot in. Tocci forced a stalemate, the third of the match. With just over 20 seconds left Horvath took one last shot and dropped Tocci to the mat.

Tocci clung for dear life, never ceding control as the match ended.

“He kept coming at me (and) I was just trying to hold on,” Tocci said. “At the end there, I knew there was short time but, um, yeah.”

Coming off a fall in 1:07 Thursday afternoon, Mack was even quicker Friday, getting the two and slapping a cradle on Turi for the finish.

“I’m ready off the whistle,” he said. “I’m not always looking for the cradle, but I can feel certain positions. If it’s there, I take it. It’s what we’re here for.”

Scoring off a shrug, Garcia took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where he started on bottom. Off the start, he reversed into a cradle, flattening Bibla and getting the fall four seconds later.

Coming back from a loss to two-time state champion Mac Church of Waynesburg, Swann climbed out of a 7-4 deficit to score a takedown with two seconds left and defeat Charlie Scanlan of Bethlehem Catholic 9-8.

Blanked by Lucas Kapusta of Hempfield Area (District Seven), 7-0, Gonzalez scored an escape and takedown on Artis Simmons of Erie McDowell in the second period, then withstood a stall penalty and escape in the third to win 3-2.

West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor established early his conviction that he could score on Barbush from neutral any time he wanted, and backed that with eight takedowns, plus two 2-point turns in a 21-6 tech fall, in 4:46.

Facing elimination against Connor Wetzel of Shikellamy, Barbush tied the match at 4-4 on a takedown with two seconds left in the second period. He escaped at the start of the third and turned back Wetzel’s takedown try at the end to win 5-4.

A failed throw late in the third period, costing him five points plus a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, made Olavarria’s 11-3 loss to Talan Hogan of Pennridge look worse than it was. Wrestling back he faced Hayden McLellin of Conestoga in the blood round.

After a scoreless first period, McLellin escaped in the second. Olavarria got in on a double-and-lift, bringing McLellin to the mat. As they landed, McLellin’s lower right leg snapped. Medical personnel stabilized the leg in an aircast and Olavarria was declared the winner by default, in 1:58. No further information on McLellin’s status was available.

Two-time defending 285-pound state champion Sean Kinney of Nazareth pinned Nicholai Brotzman in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals, dropping Brotzman to a blood-round match with Joey Schneck of Pine Richland.

With Brotzman choosing bottom in the second period of a scoreless match, Schneck got a 2-point nearfall, turning Brotzman again for a fall in 1:51.

Coming back through the consolations, Elco freshman Ashton Kriss’ initial state journey ended one win short of the medal stand.

He beat Dylan Barrett of Penn Trafford 6-4 in his first 107-pound match Friday, scoring an escape with just under a minute left. In the blood round Altoona’s Braiden Weaver ran up a 12-0 lead before pinning Kriss in 4:02.

Solanco’s Jared Fulton was eliminated in his first match of the day, taken down into a fall by Gabriel Ruggieri of Connellsville.