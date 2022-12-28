A newcomer to these parts, Penn Manor junior Gavin Boland is settling in quite nicely.

Boland, son of Millersville University head wrestling coach Jerry Boland, left the rugged landscape of West Virginia for the rugged landscape of District Three, and PIAA, wrestling and has found his element.

He advanced to the 114-pound semifinals of the Neil Turner Holiday Classic with three victories Wednesday at Conestoga Valley, running his season record to 11-1.

He’s joined in Thursday's semis by teammates Travis Clawson and Teagen Rogers, and Abdul Akala of the host Buckskins.

Boland, whose only loss this year is to Susquenita’s Mason McLendon, in the finals of Solanco’s Mule Classic,began his day with a fall and tech fall, earning him a quarterfinal match opposite Jayden Lee of Radnor.

Leading 2-0 after a period, but unable to secure points on several tilt tries, he switched offenses at the start of the second period.

“I have a sequence of things,” he said. “I go tilts, then bars. If none of those work out, I usually try the Merkel. I have short legs, so it’s easy to get it in.”

Lee chose bottom to start the second period and, off the whistle, Boland exposed Lee’s shoulders in a Merkel for three nearfall points.

“He stepped over my leg, so I just used the momentum to turn him,” Boland said.

After Lee escaped, Boland scored a takedown, picking up a penalty point at the end of the period for an 8-2 lead. With choice in the third, Boland took top and got the Merkel again, for three more backpoints. Lee reversed, but Boland quickly escaped, scored from neutral and finished off a 14-4 major decision.

Clawson, who advanced to the finals at 113 last year, bulled his way to an 11-2 victory over Central Dauphin’s C.J. Ferree in the quarters at 121.

With time running out in the first period he crowded Ferree into a takedown, quickly scoring two points on a tile to lead 4-0. He reversed at the start of the second and, with three seconds left in the period, hit Ferree with a split-leg tilt, taking an 8-0 lead into the final two minutes.

Ferree took neutral to open the third and got on the board on a Clawson’s headlock slip. Warned for stalling, Ferree surrendered a stall point before Clawson reversed with 21 seconds left to cap the win.

Rogers made short work of Ethan Titcombe of St. Joe’s Prep at 189, scoring a takedown 12 seconds into the match, loading up a crossface cradle and pinning Titcombe in 56 seconds.

Down 4-2 in the first period at 172 to Drew Simpson of Fishburne (Virginia) Military School, Akala scored on the first of three takedowns off counters he would collect on the night.

His sprawl-and-spin got him a 4-4 tie after two minutes and he added his second counter in the middle stanza as Simpson shot a single leg – and actually, briefly, had hold of referee Greg Duke’s ankle – Duke skipping out as Akala sprawled and went behind Simpson.

Now leading 8-5, Akala scored on an escape to open the third period, secured his final takedown of the match with a minute to go and allowed a harmless escape with 14 seconds left for an 11-6 victory.

Four locals were denied in the quarterfinals.

Penn Manor’s Riley Evans ran into a buzzsaw in CD’s Thunder Beard at 107. Beard scored two takedowns and twelve points off four pinning combinations for a 16-0 technical fall in four minutes.

At 127, New Oxford’s Jerry Datolli scored four third-period takedowns – three on shrugs, one on a counter – part of a four takedown night in a 16-13 victory over CV’s Luke Morley.

In a 2-2 match at 139, the Bucks’ Teagan Ruble let CD’s Gavin Reynolds out to start the third period. He couldn’t get off a good shot as Reynolds executed a savvy defense. Warned for stalling with 15 seconds left, Reynolds did just enough to avoid a match-tying penalty.

Returning 189-pound champion Max Agresti of Salesianum swamped CV’s Zander Rider at 215, scoring a tech fall, (19-4) in 4:17.

With five wrestlers in the semifinals Central Dauphin (137.5 points) sat atop the team scoring at the end of the first day, 39 points ahead of Delaware Military Academy’s 98.5. Central York (91.5), LaSalle College High School (87) and Shikellamy (84.5) rounded out the top five.