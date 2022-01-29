History was made Saturday at the 28th Lancaster-Lebanon League Wrestling Championships, presented by LAW. It was the first time in the storied history of the tournament girls got the opportunity to hit the mats for a tournament of their own, the River Rock Academy Challenge.

Although not sanctioned by the L-L — girls wrestling has yet to garner status as an official high school sport in the state — the athletes were permitted by the league to have the event to highlight the growth of the sport in Lancaster County and beyond.

Open to all girls currently competing on an L-L area boys or girls wrestling squad, 26 athletes took the opportunity to wrestle at Manheim Township High School.

“With starting to see the growth, I really thought this was a great opportunity to showcase these girls in front of a larger crowd,” said McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell, who came up with the idea along with Pat Tocci, senior director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. “For the first time of doing this, it meshed well into the boys tournament. We picked a match to exhibition during the finals, and it was a very competitive match. I couldn’t ask for more, and it gives us something to build on.”

The two wrestlers in the final bout, the Blue Streaks’ Isabella Baccio and Annville-Cleona’s Anna Kreider, got a chance to take center stage, and the emotions flowed after Kreider won via fall as the second period waned.

In a physical match, Baccio got the first points with a takedown as she defended her shot. Kreider then had Baccio cradled twice, but Baccio worked well off her back and found a way to get out. Then, in the second period, Kreider made her move, hooked over and stuck the pin.

In the process, she became a trailblazer for girls wrestling in the L-L, much like Helen Maroulis when she became the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States in 2016.

“I thought it was great, and (I was) happy with the way I performed,” Kreider said. “Things like this, you hear about them. I’m from a small town, Annville, and then it actually happens to you. It feels amazing. I have been at it since fifth grade, and feels good to be part of the next step of things in getting (the sport) sanctioned.”

Baccio, a sophomore, who won the 125 weight class earlier in the day with a 17-4 technical fall over teammate Zoe Caloviras, also realized how monumental her afternoon was.

“It’s going to be pretty awesome to look back and say that I helped pioneer this,” Baccio said. “Just to be able to say I competed against her and show everyone what girls wrestling is. ... That’s the best part.”

Beyond Baccio and Kreider, though, there were several other matches that not only showcased the mat awareness of the girls, but also their grit.

Radianny Vargas-Vega of McCaskey became the first girl to earn a win during a girls competition between L-L schools in the season, when she scored a major decision over Manheim Township’s Sara Rager at 110 pounds. The two met up again in the third-place match Saturday, with Rager turning the tables and getting a fall 3:40 into the match.

Another Tornado, Journie Rodriguez, was in her second day of action after hitting the mats Friday night in the boys meet. Wrestling at 106 pounds, she did not get a win Friday, but was pitted against some of the toughest competition in her bracket. In her opening match, she met up with eventual L-L champ Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon, and in her second got Riley Evans of Penn Manor, who took home fifth place in the meet.

It was a different story Saturday during her two matches at 115 pounds. In her opener, Rodriguez downed Jaden Emmett of Penn Manor with a fall 1:47 into the match. And in her championship match, she downed Kreider in just 1:21.

Wrestling since she was 6 years old, Rodriguez wrestled smart to get into good position. She got her fall with a fireman's carry into a hook.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity. It is a very great experience,” Rodriguez said. “I’m used to wrestling with the boys. At the college level, and if I go to the Olympics, it's not going to be that way. The boys are tough, but so are the girls. Being able to wrestle girls against girls has been amazing. This is not just a boys-dominated sport anymore. We are starting to take over.”

The 100-pound finale was another good battle, featuring backyard rivals Maddie Houck of Hempfield clashing with the Blue Streaks’ Yenia Terry.

“We are creating history right now,” Terry said. “We are the foundation for future women’s wrestling and future generations to come. It is excelling every day, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Terry ended with one of the fastest falls of the day, 42 seconds.

But it wasn’t the fastest. In round 3 of the 190-pound match, Penn Manor’s Anisa Orr dropped McCaskey’s Jasmine Foster in just 12 seconds.

Trinity Mowery of Penn Manor also had a day to remember. She took the 135-pound championship, with falls over Bethany Young in 1:21, then McCaskey’s Lianna Samuel in 1:55.

“I’m not intimidated, even when I am against the boys,” Mowery said. “At the end of the day, someone has to lose, and whoever puts in the most work will come out on top. I put in 110% in every day.”

Madison Wagner also left Neffsville a champion, winning at 170 pounds with two falls for Penn Manor. In her first match, she caught McCaskey’s Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera in 2:41 and, in Round 3, took down another Penn Manor wrestler, Adrian Hatfield, in 1:18.

McCaskey saw another take gold as Mali Richardson also scored two falls at 155. In Round 1, she downed teammate Kate Martinez in 1:02, then in Round 3 was matched up with another McCaskey teammate, Kashmeere Aguilera, and got the pin in 2:23.