The only thing more difficult than winning one PIAA state wrestling championship is winning more than one.

That’s the challenge Kaedyn Williams will take up beginning Thursday, as the Manheim Township sophomore, the Class 3A 106-pound champion in 2021, opens his pursuit of the title at 113 pounds.

Williams is one of 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers — 21 in 3A, three in 2A — gathering at Hershey’s Giant Center and vying for a spot on the awards podium Saturday.

Wrestling in 2A begins at 9 Thursday morning, with the 3A tournament kicking off at 4 p.m. Friday’s 2A schedule has quarterfinals at 9 a.m. with semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Between those sessions, the 3A quarterfinals are set for 2:15 p.m. Saturday’s schedule has 3A semifinals at 9 a.m., 2A finals at 2 p.m. and 3A finals at 7 p.m.

Taking it one match at a time is one of the great clichés of sport. Not only a cliché but a simple truth: Look past the match in front of you at your peril. Here’s a look at the L-L matchups.

Class 2A

106 — Hickory sophomore Louie Gill (39-1) defends his 2021 title and faces a quarterfinal challenge from Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith (36-9), whom he defeated 2-0 in the ’21 quarterfinals. Smith ultimately wrestled back for fourth. It’s not impossible that Gill would meet Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel (45-1) in the championship match, assuming Seidel would navigate a semifinal match with the winner between Seth Kolb (32-9) of Benton and Parker Sentipal (39-3) of Burgettstown.

120 — It’s a wonder the top half of the bracket doesn’t tip over from the weight of all the state hardware held by the wrestlers in it. Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe (41-0) is the returning 113-pound champion and also placed third at 106 in ’20. Burrell’s Cooper Hornack (38-8) was runner-up to Gill at 106. Coen Bainey (33-4) of Bald Eagle Area was fourth at 120. Bainey also owns a 6-2 victory over Hornack this season.

Into this thicket, and a first-round match with Bainey, steps Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe (43-2), making his states debut.

“It’ll be a tough bracket,” Howe said Saturday after securing his spot in the state tournament. “There’s going to be a lot of competition.”

160 — Catholic’s Caden Droege (40-9) opens with a winnable match against Ty Nixon (33-6) of Muncy. Win that and there’s a quarterfinal appointment with returning 152-pound champion Grant MacKay (37-2) of Laurel.

It may not be decided until Thursday, but Columbia’s James Brady (28-16) could be called upon to step in as the No.6 qualifier from the Southeast region. The current holder of that spot, Alan Alexander of Pope John Paul II, defaulted down to the sixth — and final — place at regionals with a broken hand. That may have been a tactical decision, or he may not be able to go this week. In which case, Brady be called to face Christian Hirak (31-7) of Derry Area.

Class 3A

106 — Hempfield’s Jorden Williams and Warwick’s Marco Tocci represent the L-L. In the top half of the bracket. Tocci (35-6) opens in a pigtail match with Curtis Nelson (32-4) of Ridley. They share a common opponent, Gus Smith of Spring-Ford. Tocci majored Smith 11-0, and 11 days later Smith beat Nelson 9-3. Make of that what you will. The winner draws Nathan Desmond (35-2) of Bethlehem Catholic in the Round of 16.

Williams (29-7) has a first-round match with Luke Reiter (32-13) of Council Rock South. Reiter lost by an 8-0 major decision to Tocci. A Williams victory earns him a quarterfinal match with Luke Willochell (40-4) of Greater Latrobe.

113 — Three L-L’ers here, Williams, Warwick’s Nico Tocci and Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson. This weight is a minefield with the top three 2022 finishers from 106 — Williams, Williamsport’s Carl Nasdeo (30-3), the runner-up, and Seneca Valley’s Tyler Chappell (33-4), the bronze medalist — joined by ’21 113-pound runner-up Zach Jacaruso (36-1) of Delaware Valley and Mifflin County’s Nic Allison (33-3), an eighth-place finisher at 106 in 2020.

Williams (24-1) has the pigtail winner between Brandon Rozanski (34-6) of Upper Perkiomen and Brady Joling (32-13) of Chartiers Valley in the Round of 16 with a potential quarterfinal with the survivor of Allison’s match with Tahir Parkins (31-4) of Nazareth.

Also in the upper bracket is Clawson (34-6), with a winnable pigtail against Evan Davis (29-10) of Clearfield. That earns him a match with Chappell. In the bottom half of the draw Tocci (38-3) starts off with Brandon Dami (27-8) of Canon-McMillan, with a likely quarterfinal against Nasdeo.

120 — Two clear favorites, Mason Leiphart of Dover and Vince Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe, with Bethlehem Catholic’s Carl McIntyre a dark horse. Leiphart was third at 120, McIntyre sixth at 113 and Kilkeary third at 113 after winning it all at 106 in ’21. McIntyre (30-8) and Kilkeary (42-2) are together in the bottom half of the bracket, where you’ll find Township’s Kamdyn Williams (17-4). Williams has a tossup with Gavin Sheridan (34-7) of Boyertown for openers, then would meet McIntyre in the quarterfinals.

126 — Township’s Josh Hillard and Hempfield’s Seamus Mack are both in the bottom half of the bracket. Hillard (33-6) has Brady Collins (34-4) of Clearfield in the Round of 16, with a possible quarterfinal against Ethan Lebin (30-7) of Hempfield Area (District Seven). Mack (29-12) opens with Pine-Richland’s Anthony Ferraro (36-6), with Oxford’s Cannon Hershey (36-0) awaiting the winner. Also in that half of the draw is Erie Prep’s Jacob Van Dee (17-1), a two-time finalist and returning state champion at 113.

Van Dee was pinned in the Northwest Regional final by Central Mountain’s uber-freshman Dalton Perry (37-2). Perry is the co-favorite in the top half with Chambersburg’s returning 120-pound runner-up Karl Shindledecker (21-1). It should be noted with them is Easton’s Braxton Appello-Fries (31-12) who’s been on fire of late.

132 — Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr and Solanco’s Jared Fulton are split between the top and bottom halves of the bracket. Gehr (36-5) has a pigtail match with Eli Carr (33-5) of Hempfield Area. Four of Carr’s losses — two apiece — are to Connellsville’s Chad Ozias, eighth at 120, and Trinity’s Blake Rehner, both of whom are in the bottom bracket. A victory over Carr earns Gehr a match with Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath (20-1). In their half is Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church (34-2) the returning champ at 120 and a bronze medalist at 106 in ’20.

Nate Shippey (26-5) of Interboro placed eighth at 126 and is the opening opponent for Fulton (31-8). Between the two they have four career losses to Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos (37-2), their Round of 16 opponent.

138 — Township’s Aliazer Alicea (30-6) draws Lonzy Vielma (39-8) of Connellsville as his first opponent with State College’s Pierson Manville (34-3) a likely quarterfinal match. Alicea is bracketed with returning 126-pound champion Tyler Kasak (40-0) of Bethlehem Catholic. Returning 132-pound champ Briar Priest (35-2) of Hempfield Area is the favorite in the bottom half of the bracket.

145 — Fully 20 percent of the qualifiers at 145 hail from the L-L in the persons of Octorara’s Michael Trainor, Hempfield’s Reagan LeFevre, Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer and Cocalico’s Aiden Swann.

There are four returning medalists in the weight: 138-pound champion Finn Solomon (37-2) of Franklin Regional, Chance Babb (39-6) of Boyertown, eighth at 138, Bethlehem Catholic’s Andrew Harmon (16-1), seventh at 138 and two-time medalist Jude Swisher (38-1) of Bellefonte, third at 132 in ’21 and fourth at 126.

Solomon would be the Round of 16 opponent for Swann (30-10), should Swann defeat Palmer Delaney (35-8) of West Chester Henderson in his first match. Trainor (35-4) would face Babb in the quarterfinals with a victory over Griffin Walizer (27-11) of Central Mountain. Harmon is in the cards for Fischer (37-6) with a win over Christopher Wood (33-8) of Garnet Valley. LeFevre owns a 5-3 victory over his first opponent, Shermuhammad Sadriddinov (38-7) of Council Rock South. Replicate that and he’s in the quarterfinals with Swisher.

152 — Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (35-4) draws Nico Taddy (36-5) of West Allegheny in a pigtail opener, with Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti (30-1) awaiting the winner. Condomitti was seventh at 145 in 2021. Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans (29-4), third at 138 and eighth at 126 in ’20, is the only other returning medalist at the weight.

172 — Waynesburg Central’s two-time runner-up, at 152 and 126, Rocco Welsh (42-1) is the quarterfinal matchup for Township’s Kevin Olavarria (36-6), should Olavarria defeat Marek Seaman (19-1) of West Chester Rustin. Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (31-9) meets Logan Hoffman (35-6) of Belle Vernon in a pigtail. The winner draws Interboro’s Dom D’Agostino (40-2), who placed sixth at 152.

189 — There’s a lot of gnashing of teeth over Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso (42-0), seventh at 172, and Mount Lebanon’s Mac Stout (38-0) the 2020 runner-up at 170, being in the same half of the bracket. Into the controversy wades Ephrata’s James Ellis (30-4), who would meet Stout with a victory over Sam DiTrolio (26-4) of Garnet Valley. Quinn Collins (39-1) of Central Bucks East is the favorite in the top half of the bracket.

215 — Assuming he is good to go, McCaskey’s Jose Garcia (35-2) meets Mason Hale (35-7) of Downingtown East in a pigtail match, with the winner drawing returning fifth-place finisher Carl DiGiorgio (33-2) of Central Bucks West.

285 — Township’s Tyrese Washington (21-6) has a winnable pigtail with Bailey Shindle (28-10) of Kennett, with Sean Kinney (36-2) of Nazareth awaiting the winner.