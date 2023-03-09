HERSHEY — It was a glass two-thirds full kind of morning at Hershey’s Giant Center for Northern Lebanon wrestlers on Thursday in the first day of the PIAA Class 2A state wrestling championships.

The Vikings’ Aaron Seidel handily initiated the defense of his state title with a technical fall over Caleb Hummel of Philipsburg-Osceola, 18-3 in 4:54, at 107 pounds.

Meanwhile, Seidel’s teammate Sam Wolford dropped his opening match at 114 to Easton Mull of Chestnut Ridge, 3-2, then rallied to defeat Aiden Biemel of St. Mary’s in the first round of the wrestlebacks.

“I was so tired,” Wolford said. “My fingers are bleeding, I got head-butted a few times, but I had to keep working through.”

In a scoreless first period of their preliminary round match, both Mull and Wolford got in a couple of shots, Mull on two semi-dangerous drag attempts.

Choosing bottom to start the second period, Mull defended a pair of Wolford tilt tries, not allowing his shoulder to break 90 degrees, while Wolford denied Mull’s Granby Roll try.

With 29 seconds left in the period Mull broke free and shot back in, short-dragging Wolford to the mat for a 3-0 lead. On bottom in the third, Wolford reversed with three seconds left, but ran out of time.

Points were at a premium for Wolford and Biemel in the consolations as they wrestled into the third period scoreless. On top in the second period, Wolford tilted Biemel six times, but could only get a one count each time.

On bottom to start the third, Wolford executed a Granby Roll, reversing Biemel, and went right into a tilt, this time getting the necessary two count and more. He held Biemel there for 13 seconds, good enough to take a 5-0 lead.

“That’s when I knew I was going to be fine,” Wolford said. “After I got that tilt, I stopped worrying.”

Biemel escaped out of the tilt and went right back in on a fireman’s carry, nearly securing control. Wolford kept Biemel from covering his hips, eventually emerging on top, with 40 seconds left, to go up 7-1.

Biemel reversed and let Wolford out, looking to hit a big takedown, but Wolford kept him at bay the final eight seconds.

Seidel’s result was never in doubt as he scored the initial takedown 10 seconds in, and tilted Hummel for a 4-0 lead after a period.

Taking top in the second period, Seidel ran an armbar series for two backpoints, adding a tilt for two as the period expired.

Hummel chose neutral — the least of three evils — to start the third and Seidel methodically went about the technical fall, playing takedown-let up until it was secured.

Former Hempfield lightweight Jorden Williams, now competing for Chartiers-Houston, had a mixed morning, winning his preliminary before falling in the round of 16 at 114.

In the prelim he opened a 6-0 lead through two periods on Brayden Hartranft of Berks Catholic, on the strength of a 5-point takedown in the period. Hartranft roared back with three takedowns in the third period, closing to 8-7, but Williams held on as time ran out.

In the round of 16, Colton Wade of Sullivan County dealt Williams a 5-1 defeat. Williams and Wolford will meet Friday morning in the second round of consolations.