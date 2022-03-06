The event was called the My House PA Central Regional Girls Championships.

Sponsored by Pa USA Wrestling, it saw 120 wrestlers from 45 schools in PIAA Districts Three, Four and Five hit the mats on Sunday.

And for host school McCaskey, “This is My House” might have been the best way to describe the day. Suitably, too, given that McCaskey was the first school in Pennsylvania to officially sanction girls wrestling in 2020. The Red Tornado program has subsequently become a leader in the push to get girls wrestling officially recognized by the PIAA.

Two of the Tornado’s finest, Journie Rodriguez (112 pounds) and Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera (170), won golds while two others brought home bronze. Of the nine Tornado girls who competed, six finished in the top six of the region.

“It’s so new to a lot of them, that they didn’t know what they are capable of accomplishing. But now they do,” McCaskey coach Kevin Franklin said. “Hopefully that builds way beyond wrestling. Dream big for college, for careers, and whatever you do in life. We just have wonderful kids here and, I am so happy for them, and it makes you feel good after months and months of grinding here.”

Figueroa-Rivera, who started the season slow, has been on fire since she accidentally pulled a fire alarm during an event at Millersville, something that an Olympic bronze medalist even joked with her about on a visit to the area this winter.

The junior cruised to wins in her first two bouts of the day, a fall in 1:38 over Penn Manor’s Madison Wagner and then another pin in the semifinals, in 4:41 over Elco’s Amber Leedom.

Her final match was tougher, however, as she met Penn Manor’s Anisa Orr, who had previously scored a fall of her own in her only other match of the day. But Figueroa-Rivera kept her stance tight and fended off one last shot by Orr as time expired to secure a 4-2 decision.

“First place in my house, I just had to tire her down, and that was it,” Figueroa-Rivera said with a huge smile on her face. “I’m proud of everybody on the team. Wrestling ain’t for boys no more, it’s for both sexes, and I think we have proved it.”

Although Orr was upset, the first-year wrestler also realized what she had accomplished, especially because the program at Penn Manor was just approved in December.

“I was really nervous and just glad I made it to the finals,” Orr said. “This means a lot. I didn’t think I would get this far, and don’t think I would have made it this far without my team.”

Rodriguez continued her torrid season with a day to remember. She started with a pin of Governor Mifflin’s Ella Hoffman in 3:25, and followed it up with another fall over York Suburban’s Aaliyah Valdez before meeting a familiar foe in Manheim Township’s Sara Ragar. The much-anticipated match between the two didn’t last long as Rodriguez scored a 28-second fall.

In the final, she toyed with Reni Harris of Wyomissing and utilized a fireman’s carry to end her day with a 17-0 tech fall. Immediately after, she ran over to the bench and jumped into the arms of her father, Isaias, who is an assistant coach.

“I was trying new things that I was practicing and focusing on my dumps,” Rodriguez said. “I have higher goals than this, so I am really grateful to win this. It shows me where I am. And I’m excited that we are here as a team and able to show the world what McCaskey is.”

Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio (124) also earned a visit to Mat One for the finals. The sophomore settled for a second-place finish, falling to North Penn Liberty’s Trinity Robertson 10-5. But she also got a fall in her only other match of the day, clocking a pin in 2:38 over York Tech’s Brianna Leiphart.

“This is my first year competing in these tournaments, so to place is phenomenal,” Baccio said.

Although not between L-L girls, one match that had a lot of eyes glued to it was Chestnut Ridge’s Patron Plummer vs. Gettysburg’s Rachel McKinney. A member of Pennsylvania’s USA team and the defending state champ, Plummer, despite being injured in the championship, scored a 13-6 major decision. This, after she had falls in 56 seconds and 1:03 over her other opponents.

Both Mali Richardson (155) and Nilaya Thomas earned bronze medals for McCaskey. Thomas (142) lost her first match of the day but wrestled back in style. She recorded a fall in 2:26 over Madelyn McGraw of Exeter, then pinned Layla Weiss of Cumberland Valley in 28 seconds before downing Camryn Steinbuch with a half-nelson for her final points in an 11-6 win.

“I felt tired but kept pushing through,” Thomas said.“I am so proud of all of us.”

Richardson was ecstatic following her trip to the podium with good reason. After falling in her first match, she went on to score two falls in wrestlebacks, including one in 1:53 over Brandywine Heights’ Jaidyn Roush to secure third place.

“This is amazing. It’s history-making just to be here,” Richardson said. “I am a first-year wrestler and still can’t believe I medaled. I am so proud of our girls. We didn’t have a lot of people but showed them McCaskey is here.”

Kaitlyn Clawson of Penn Manor also took a third-place medal, shaking off any disappointment of falling in the 100-pound semifinals, where she was bloodied and had an arm injury. She came back with a fall in 2:34 over Dallastown’s Mackenzie Gipson-McDonald.

“This was one of my first tournaments back since I was injured, so I was a little rusty,” Clawson said. “I definitely want to get a chance (at next Sunday’s state championship meet at Central Dauphin) to wrestle the girl I lost to again.”

Yenyia Terry of Manheim Township also headed to the podium at 106, taking home a fourth. In her first match of the day, she had one of the quickest falls of the tourney — 32 seconds. She also took down Wyomissing’s Aliah Conteres in 4:26.

“Overall, I felt like I wrestled very hard, put forth my best effort, and am happy with that,” Terry said. “I’ll work hard this week and come out on top next week.”