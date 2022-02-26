HARRISBURG — Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe knew he could have performed better at last week’s District Three sectional wrestling tournament.

However, the senior more than made up for it during Saturday’s District Three Class 2A championships at Central Dauphin East High School.

Howe faced West Perry’s Jackson Rush in the 120-pound title match and scored a takedown with 10 seconds to go in the opening period.

While neither grappler scored again for some time, Howe escaped control with six seconds left in the bout to win the championship 3-0.

It was the second straight district crown for Howe, who admitted to feeling some pressure as a returning champ.

“You try to push those thoughts back and go out and wrestle,” he said. “You try not to make those matches as big as they actually are. Take it like it’s a regular practice match. That gets you through.”

Although he missed out on receiving a first-round bye Saturday, Howe wrestled the extra match — and the entire day — smart and methodically.

“Last week I didn’t put myself in the best position, so I didn’t get that bye. But I knew coming in, I could still get things done today,” he said.

Senior experience showed throughout the long day.

“I’ve put in a lot of work this year, with my club and my friends and new assistant coach Joe Lobeck, who was a DI wrestler,” Howe said. “All that preparation has really helped me be ready and be more confident this year.”

On the opposite spectrum experience-wise, Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel is wise beyond his youth.

Seidel was a force throughout and capped his day with an 8-2 win past Trinity’s Major Lewis to capture the 106-pound title.

“I thought it was always possible,” he said of winning gold. “Even when I was in middle school. My main goal was to win sectionals, then districts. The next stop is regionals and hopefully states.

“He has a really good work ethic,” Vikings coach Rusty Wallace said. “He’s his own biggest critic. He just won a district title by six points and he’s upset with himself because he got ridden in the third period. He puts a lot of pressure on himself because he expects the best.”

Small in stature, even for a 106-pounder, Seidel ran through the field.

“There’s a lot of bigger kids I experienced going up to 106 (from junior high) and kids cutting back,” he said. “I learned a lot of new techniques, especially using the legs.”

“For as small as he is, he works hard in the weight room, works hard in the wrestling room,” added Wallace. “He’s a tough kid and it’s all from his work ethic.”

Seidel’s teammate Cooper Gill reached the finals at 160 and settled for silver after falling to Ganon Smith of Newport.

Fellow Vikings Julian Zaragoza and Kaden Clark won bronze medals at 113 and 145 pounds, respectively.

Gill earned his way to the finals with a fall against Lancaster Catholic’s Caden Droege, who finished fourth overall.

Stoudamire Campbell of Columbia also won a fourth-place medal, at 138 pounds.