SPRING GROVE — It was the cradle that stunned the world.
Or at least stunned the gymnasium at Spring Grove High School.
Daniel Boone junior Dean Houser fought off his back, twice, and put Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams on his back once, all of this in the first period of their 121-pound quarterfinal Friday night at the District Three/PIAA Southcentral Class 3A Regional championships.
When he cradled Williams, with 1:04 left in the second period, and secured the fall eight seconds later the crowd erupted.
Houser (35-6), the bronze medalist at 106 in 2022, displayed a will of iron refusing to succumb when Williams (12-6) the 2021 champion at 113 and 2022 runner-up at 120, lateral dropped him into a headlock in the first period.
He reversed out of the pinning combination, only to find himself in criteria once more as Williams turned a Granby Roll into a Petersen situation. Undeterred, Houser reversed into a headlock, nearly pinning Williams as the first period ended.
Trailing 10-7 Houser deferred to start the second period. Williams chose bottom and never got out. Houser locked a tight, very tight, cradle, turned Williams and claimed his victory.
The victory earns Houser a spot in this morning’s semifinals – starting at 10 a.m. – opposite Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson. Leading 4-2 with time running short, Clawson (32-4) fought off the determined takedown try of Lower Dauphin’s Cael Rossi (30-4) in the last 20 seconds to advance.
Opposite Clawson in the 121-pound bracket, Warwick’s Marco Tocci (33-4) swept the day, winning the takedown battle with Rylan Carter (23-16) of Chambersburg, 11-7.
On a night when Solanco’s Jared Fulton and Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman each recorded their 100th career victory, 15 Lancaster- Lebanon League wrestlers advanced to the semifinals.
Thirteen L-L contenders, including Kamdyn Williams, remain alive in the hunt for a berth in the state tournament as they navigate the consolation wrestlebacks.
Hempfield’s Braden Edwards flipped the script on Wyatt Dillon of Central York in the quarterfinals at 145. Edwards (32-9), who lost 6-3 to Dillon in the first round of the district team duals, thoroughly handled Dillon (34-8) this time, scoring five takedowns in a 13-3 major decision.
“I was pretty passive the first time I wrestled him,” Edwards said. “I knew exactly what I had to do going in.”
The first takedown gave him a 2-0 lead after a period. He executed a beautiful double leg takedown to start the second, let Dillon out, then hit a sweet single leg.
For all intents and purposes, the match was over. “I felt, once he got on bottom there, a decrease in effort the rest of the match.”
Not on Edward’s part, however, as he increased his lead to 8-3 in the third. With time running out, Dillon tried a desperation bear hug. Edwards countered, taking Dillon down to his back for the 13-3 final.
Edwards is joined in the semifinals by teammate Seamus Mack at 127. Mack (32-5) backed up an opening fall with a technical fall over Ian Longenberger (32-15) of Boiling Springs.
Also advancing two to the semis was Manheim Central, with Braxton Keiffer at 114 and Brett Barbush at 160. Barbush (40-3) blanked Conestoga Valley’s Luke Needham (34-10), 8-0.
Keiffer (33-7) trailed Isaiah Jack-son (26-15) of Gettysburg 2-1 going into the second period.
Keiffer escaped then shot in on a takedown, hip tossing Jackson off an underhook for a fall in 3:32.
McCaskey made it a trio hitting the daily double as Kevin Olavarria (172) and Jose Garcia III (215) advanced.
Olavarria (32-0) had a short night with falls in 3:10 and 0:28 in the quarterfinals. He took Isaiah Feeney (34-5) of Dallastown down right away, then slapped a cradle on him for the quick fall. Garcia (34-0) backed a 45-second fall in the prelims with an 8-0 major over Diesel Koser (26-10) of Shippensburg.
After pinning Daniel Pierce of South Western for his 100th win, Fulton (34-3) built a 6-0 lead on Clayton Koser (26-7) of Lower Dauphin, securing his second fall of the night in 5:19.
Township’s Kaedyn Williams (180) moved two steps closer to his third title with a pair of pins at 114, both in 1:27, sending Chambersburg’s Zach Sherman (31-11) to the consis with his quarterfinal fall.
Surviving a preliminary with Josh Weaver (21-12) of Cedar Cliff, 3-1, Ephrata’s Tanner McCracken (20-3) opened up in the quarters teching out Wylan Damon (27-11) of Red Lion, 16-1 in 4:40.
With a pair of falls, including securing Tyler Frye (19-16) of Chambersburg to the mat in 2:50, Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (32-3) booked a semifinal appointment with Edwards in an all L-L matchup.
In the initial bracketing, Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez was determined to be the No. 4 seed. When that mistake was realized Friday, Gonzalez was elevated to the No. 2 seed, requiring a complete redraw of the bracket.
When the dust settled, Gonzalez (38-2) was in the semis after tilting E-town’s Aiden Robinson (29-8) into a fall in 46 seconds.
The quarterfinals at 285 produced one stunning upset and a breath-catching moment.
After beating Garden Spot’s Mason Musser (28-11), 8-3, in the prelim Lampeter-Strasburg’s Tre Spahr (25-9) took York Area sectional champion Michael Hershey (34-5) of Spring Grove down into a tight half nelson, getting the fall in 1:07.
Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (33-2) was in control in the third period, leading Avery Kuhns (21-8) of Chambersburg 9-4. Then Kuhns escaped and scored a takedown. He landed heavily on top of Brotzman, who needed to take injury time. Shaking that off, Brotzman resumed the match, escaped and closed out a 10-7 victory.
Rathman earned win 100 with an 11-5 victory over L-S’s Jaiden Newton, but his quest for gold was denied as Anthony DeAngelo (336) of Carlisle scored a takedown in sudden victory for a 9-7 quarterfinal decision. Rathman (30-6) kept his medal – and states berth – hopes alive with a fall over Manheim Central’s Brodie Daugherty (17-9) in the wrestlebacks.