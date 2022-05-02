It’s quite common for high school sports teams to volunteer a few times a year.

Student-athletes often can be seen helping at a Special Olympics event or at field day at an elementary school within their school district. Or perhaps collecting items to donate to a food bank. Even planting trees on Earth Day.

Coaches likely encourage their players to participate in such events in hopes they’ll put life in perspective for the teenagers they mentor, while serving as a form of team bonding off the playing surface.

But Sam Fields wasn’t a coach — he wasn’t even in high school yet — when he came up with a novel idea: Create an organization of himself and his fellow teammates to volunteer across Lancaster County year-round.

Fields, now a junior at Hempfield High School, planted the seed for such an organization when he was in eighth grade, when he led a volunteer opportunity in February 2019. A small group of Fields and teammates on the Hempfield junior high wrestling team helped a church put on a Night to Shine, a prom-like event designed to give people 14 and older with special needs an evening in the spotlight.

“After that, we were like, ‘This is a real possibility,’” Fields recalled. “We could go out and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Fields has since created a student-led organization he calls Wrestlers Helping Others. Over the last four years, the group has provided more than 300 service hours at more than a dozen events or locales.

Those numbers would likely be higher if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did more drives during the pandemic as compared to in-person volunteering,” Fields said. “It was harder to connect with everyone and push it that way.”

The latest drives came during this past winter when Hempfield wrestlers collected nonperishable items and quarters to be used for laundry for those at Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services, a nonprofit that serves individuals experiencing homelessness, and socks for Warm Feet for Warriors, a branch of the nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels, which supports deployed service members and veterans.

“It’s hard to find a kid his age who has his maturity,” Hempfield wrestling coach Shane Mack said of Fields. “Typically 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds are self-absorbed ... but Sam sees outside himself.”

How has Fields developed such traits?

Family values at work

The answers largely come from his upbringing. Fields and his younger brother, Jack, were raised in the Christian faith by their mother, Emily Field, and father, Chris Field, both high school teachers who have taken their family on mission trips and supported various ministries over the years.

When Sam and Jack Fields were younger, they accompanied their father before church every Sunday to serve breakfast at Water Street Mission.

Last year, Sam Fields earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America. He currently volunteers in the tech department at LCBC Church in Manheim.

All that led him to ultimately launch Wrestlers Helping Others in 2019.

“It seemed natural I could start a group that emphasizes teamwork and friendships based around volunteering,” he said. “There are a lot of places in need, so it wouldn’t be super hard to find stuff.”

Or so he thought.

“Sometimes he had organizations that didn’t want to take him seriously,” Emily Fields said of her son. “Because he was younger, they would want to communicate more with us (as his mom and dad). But it’s his idea, and we’ve wanted him to do it, proving to others he’s young, but he’s capable.”

Then there are the challenges posed by the pandemic. And the lessons learned through trial and error of which volunteer events led to a lot of volunteers showing up and which did not, or what days and times work best to get people out.

Latest effort

The latest volunteer opportunity for the group came last April 23, when Fields and seven other Hempfield students scooped, raked and laid mulch across parts of the 21-acre property at the Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm in Pequea Township. Building Bridges is in its fifth year of existence and provides equine therapy for military veterans.

“We’ve had people come here that were sent here by judges to do community service work,” said Ann Marie Shaw, Building Bridges executive director of development. “This team, with Sam’s connections, they’re here because they want to do this. They are achievers in that group.”

Many of the students who assisted last Saturday were not wrestlers but instead members of the National Honor Society at Hempfield, as Fields attempts to expand the group beyond the wrestling room.

A two-sport athlete in wrestling and volleyball with aspirations of eventually joining the military, Fields has thoughts of making the organization a club at Hempfield. He’s even open to bringing in wrestling teams across the Lancaster-Lebanon League that might be interested in helping, and finding new places at which to volunteer.

“It’s such a great way to get out in the community and have a hands-on approach,” Fields said. “Not just seeing the problems in your neighborhood, but being the solution to them.”

If interested in assisting Wrestlers Helping Others, or if you have an event in need of volunteers, contact Fields at 717-419-0802.