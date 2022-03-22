First Day Etown 3.jpg
The Elizabethtown School Board is looking at ways to trim the school district's budget by up to $1 million, as reported by LNP education reporter Ashley Stalnecker.

That could mean cutting extracurricular activities such as sports, band, orchestra, as well as things like plays and field trips, according to LNP sports writer Mike Gross.

But that's not likely says board Vice President Michael Martin. “It's unfortunate that people had to get concerned that we were going to cut athletics when I just don't think that was ever going to be the case,” said Martin, as reported by Stalnecker.

Even though it's not likely to happen at E-town, the discussion of how to pay for sports and the arts in has increasingly been raised in budget discussions in recent years.

