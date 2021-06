LNP | LancasterOnline's male and female athletes of the year, Braden Bohannon of Elco and Cocalico's Hannah Custer, join the show to talk about their remarkable seniors years and high school careers.

Panelists John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross talk about the best and most memorable moments of the year in L-L sports in the final edition of the roundtable for the 2020-21 school year.

Sponsored by Penn State Children's Health, the show was recorded Sunday.