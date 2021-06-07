Three Lancaster-Lebanon League softball teams - Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg and Pequea Valley - won District Three championships last week.

Regular panelists Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross are joined by LNP | LancasterOnline softball writer Dave Byrne to discuss the league's gold-medal haul and prospects for the PIAA state tournament.

Performances of Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in the PIAA state tournament in baseball, lacrosse and volleyball are also discussed.

The show is sponsored by Penn State Children's Health and was recorded on Sunday.