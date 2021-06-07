Pequea Valley vs. Bermudian Springs- District 3 3A softball championships
Pequea Valley players and coaches celebrate after beating Bermudian Springs 2-1 to win the District 3 3A softball championship game at Millersville University's Seaber Field Thursday June 3, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Three Lancaster-Lebanon League softball teams - Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg and Pequea Valley - won District Three championships last week.

Regular panelists Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross are joined by LNP | LancasterOnline softball writer Dave Byrne to discuss the league's gold-medal haul and prospects for the PIAA state tournament.

Performances of Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in the PIAA state tournament in baseball, lacrosse and volleyball are also discussed. 

The show is sponsored by Penn State Children's Health and was recorded on Sunday. 

