YORK — Manheim Central was back in the District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball semifinals Wednesday night.

But the Barons were bounced.

High-flying Division I recruit Brady Stump slammed 16 kills, Luis Montalvo quarterbacked the offense with 40 assists, and host York Suburban blanked Central 3-0. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 as the Barons kept it close — especially in the third game — but Central was banished to Thursday’s third-place match.

Suburban, the No. 2 seed, will take on top-seeded Lower Dauphin for 2A gold Thursday at 7 p.m. at Central York. LD beat YS in last year’s 2A finale. Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Barons will get a very familiar foe — Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 rival Garden Spot — in the consolation match Thursday at 7 p.m. in New Holland.

Here’s the kicker about the Barons vs. Spartans showdown: The winner goes to the PIAA tournament next Tuesday, while the loser is eliminated and is done for the season.

“We have an opportunity,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “I told the guys to have a short memory, and to take advantage of what’s in front of us.”

Central and Garden Spot split their regular-season series this spring; the Barons won 3-0 in New Holland and the Spartans got some revenge with a 3-2 victory in Manheim. The rubber match is for a spot in the state playoffs next Tuesday against the District 12 runner-up.

That was Central’s silver lining here Wednesday, as Suburban dominated in the serving department and had the Barons scrambling in the return game. The Trojans rarely let Central get into any kind of service return rhythm, and Suburban spent a good chunk of the match playing with the lead.

Suburban never trailed in the first set, and Central’s largest lead the rest of the match was by two points.

Stump kick-started Suburban’s sweep with eight first-set kills, and he tacked on one of his five blocks as the Trojans broke away mid-set. Stump, who is ticketed for St. Francis University, had back-to-back spikes for a 13-8 lead, Jacob Brenner (12 digs, 3 blocks) had a block and a kill, and Stump’s slam capped it and Suburban was up 1-0.

“He’s a big-time player,” Dietrich said of Stump. “He’s a difference-maker, and that’s what he did. He was the difference.”

Central kicked up a fuss in the second game, and had a 6-5 lead before Stump’s kill tied it. Later, the Barons used a 6-0 blitz to draw within 18-16. Peter Burkhart had a kill during that spree. But Stump’s spike stopped the bleeding, and despite consecutive kills by Central’s Jacob Moyer, Stump had a blistering kill and an ace, and Stump closed it out with another kill and the Trojans were in the driver’s seat, up 2-0.

Central, which beat Suburban for D3-2A gold back in 2019, put on its rally caps in the third. Trent Groff had a couple of kills to get the Barons going, and Moyer’s spike tied the game at 13-13. But Suburban punched back, with Ben Klimes dialing up a kill and an ace, and Stump’s kill capped a 4-0 run and Suburban was up 18-14.

Burkhart (6 kills) had two more late-set kills to keep Central close — the Barons whittled it down to 22-20 late — but Stump and Jackson Bryant (10 kills) helped Suburban close it out with kills and the Trojans sewed up a spot in Thursday’s title clash.

“We didn’t pass very well, so we were out of system a lot,” Dietrich said. “Serve-receive is kind of where it unraveled. That gave them the opportunity to set up their block, which was pretty big.”

Moyer had six kills and six digs, John Wenger had 10 digs and Dylan Musser had 11 assists, six digs and a pair of blocks for Central.

