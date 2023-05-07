The final week of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball section play has arrived, and here’s what we know with matches scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

Rookie skipper Foster Lobb and his Warwick outfit are your Section 1 champs. The Warriors (10-0 league) finish up Tuesday at home against Penn Manor (4-6) and Thursday at Manheim Township (2-8), and even if Warwick goes 0-2, it holds the tiebreaker over Cedar Crest, which opens the week at 8-2.

The Warriors, who will start the week at No. 8 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, swept the season series against the Falcons — 3-0 in Lebanon on March 30 and 3-1 in Lititz on April 25 — so even if they both finish up 10-2, Warwick would be the 1-seed in Section 1 for the league playoffs.

Cedar Crest locks up second place — and the L-L League playoff bid — with a win Tuesday at Hempfield, which is 7-4, and that match against the Falcons is the Black Knights’ regular-season finale. Cedar Crest beat Hempfield 3-0 in Lebanon on April 13 in their first meeting. The Falcons finish up Thursday at home against Conestoga Valley (5-5).

Just three weeks ago, the Buckskins were in the thick of the chase — and owned a victory over Hempfield — but CV is 1-4 in its last five section matches. The Bucks are still plugging for a postseason bid; keep reading.

Cedar Crest will get a different Hempfield outfit this time around; the Knights are 4-1 in their last five section matches — the lone setback was 3-2 against rival Warwick — and Hempfield had a well-earned runner-up finish in the star-studded State College tournament on April 29, going up against some of the top teams from across the state.

Two defensive wizards to watch Tuesday: Cedar Crest’s Jack Wolgemuth and Hempfield’s Brady Rigard have been dig machines and pinpoint passers in the back for their clubs. Their gritty play has meant plenty of setting opportunities for the Falcons’ Kody Kerkeslager and the Knights’ Cole Jackson, who have set up their front-row weapons in fine fashion all spring.

If there are any ties when section play hits the finish line Thursday, the criteria is head-to-head and then District 3 power rating, through Thursday’s matches. Cedar Crest can go no worse than 1-1 and get in the league bracket — with one eye on the tiebreaker criteria if things go sideways. Stay tuned, Falcon Nation.

Vet skipper Craig Dietrich and his Manheim Central club have clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 2 championship — the Barons’ first since 2019, when they capped off four straight section crowns — and Manheim Central (10-0) can clinch it outright with a win Tuesday at home against Lebanon (0-10).

Manheim Central, which starts the week at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings, wraps it up Thursday at uber rival Garden Spot, which is alone in second place at 8-2, but the Spartans have company; Elizabethtown (7-3) will welcome Garden Spot on Tuesday — circle that one for sure — and if the Bears win, they’d tie the Spartans for second. Garden Spot clinches second with a win.

Two of the league’s top swingers will square off in that match, when Garden Spot’s Tanner Laukhuff and Elizabethtown’s Josh McCoy go head-to-head above the net. May the best blocking/defense win that battle.

Garden Spot finishes up Thursday at home against Manheim Central, while Elizabethtown closes things out Thursday at Cocalico (6-4), which KO’d Garden Spot 3-1 this past Thursday in New Holland to make things mighty interesting in the battle for the second playoff ticket in Section 2.

If Garden Spot and Elizabethtown end up knotted for second, the tie will be snapped by head-to-head — the Spartans won the first meeting over the Bears 3-1 in New Holland on April 13 — and then District 3 power rating.

Don’t go filling out any blank brackets just yet; there is a lot of heavy lifting to be done in both sections.

The league playoff bracket looks like this:

On May 15, the Section 2 champ will host the semifinals, with the Section 1 winner (Warwick) taking on the Section 2 runner-up at 5 p.m., followed by the Section 2 champ squaring off against the Section 1 runner-up at 7 p.m.

The L-L League finale is set for May 17 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Warwick is the defending champ; the Warriors topped rival Hempfield in last year’s title match for their first crown in program history.

DISTRICT 3 UPDATE

If you thought the section races were hairy, the chase for coveted district-playoff invitations is also going right down to the wire.

In Class 3A, where the top 14 finishers qualify, Warwick (No. 1 and atop the heap), Cedar Crest (No. 5), Hempfield (No. 7), Conestoga Valley (No. 9), Elizabethtown (No. 13) and Penn Manor (No. 14) all start the week inside the bubble; the Comets are perched directly on it, and need the fastest finish of this L-L League crew to make it.

Penn Manor finishes up Tuesday at Warwick and Thursday at McCaskey (0-11).

In Class 2A, where the top 12 finishers qualify, Manheim Central (No. 3), Garden Spot (No. 4) and Cocalico (No. 10) are all in pretty good shape, with CCAC entrant Linville Hill Christian (No. 9) and independent Northern Lebanon (No. 12) angling to make the cut.

The district tournament gets started May 23, with the championship matches set for June 1. The top four finishers in 3A and the top three finishers in 2A qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

