It was a busy Tuesday night in L-L League boys volleyball circles, with six big head-to-head section matches on the slate. With the final night of league play set for the middle of next week, every match is big. Here is Tuesday’s roundup, plus some news and notables about both section races …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — The host Buckskins remained safe and sound on the 3-line in the section chase, compliments of a 25-20, 25-19, 25-12 victory over the Red Tornado. Domanic Brabant set up 32 assists and Sawyer Shertzer slammed 11 kills and added a pair of blocks at the net for CV (6-3). Meanwhile, Sam Hershey and Cade Smucker had six kills apiece for McCaskey, but the Tornado (3-7) dipped behind Penn Manor for the fourth and final league playoff bid out of the section. McCaskey hosts the Comets on Thursday.

Penn Manor 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The host Comets needed a W to keep the pressure on in the race for the final league playoff berth, and Penn Manor picked up a must-have 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 triumph over the Falcons. Wyatt Rohrer had 11 assists, Max Bushong had four digs and Greyson Schatz had five kills for the Comets, while Judah Wise paced Cedar Crest with six kills. Penn Manor (4-5) now sits alone on the 4-line, but Cedar Crest (3-7) and McCaskey are right on the Comets’ heels, and McCaskey hosts Penn Manor on Thursday. Circle that match.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Cocalico 0 — Jordan Martin teed up 29 assists, Tyler Martin had 15 digs to spark the defense, Laine King had 11 kills at the net and the host Spartans downed the Eagles 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 to remain alone atop the section hunt at 10-0 in league play. Garden Spot has two matches to go: Monday at Lebanon and Wednesday at home vs. three-time reigning section champ Manheim Central. Tuesday, Elijah Ugalde had seven assists and Chase Stark had four digs and four blocks for Cocalico (0-9).

Manheim Central 3, Elizabethtown 2 — In a real donnybrook that went the distance, Blake Wagner piled up 29 kills, Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 53 assists, and the Barons (9-1) outlasted the host Bears for a hard-fought 20-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7 victory to remain alone in second place behind Garden Spot. It was a gut-punch setback for E-town, which had a 2-1 lead — just like last Thursday, when the Bears (5-4) grabbed a 2-1 cushion against first-place Garden Spot but couldn’t slam the door. Rudy Woitas pounded out 27 kills, Billy O’Connell had 22 digs and Dylan Shepherd set up 41 assists for E-town, which remained alone in third place in the section standings.

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 0 — A clutch win for the host Mountaineers, and a stinger setback for the Cedars. Jordan Buch packed the stat page with 22 kills, 14 digs and a pair of blocks, Michael Wenger and Ethan Weaver both dished off 14 assists, and Ephrata (4-5) topped Lebanon 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 to take a firm grip on the fourth and final league playoff spot out of the section — ahead of Lancaster Mennonite (2-6) and Lebanon (2-7). Isaac Matias had 14 digs and Justin De La Rosa had eight assists for the Cedars.

Tuesday’s featured match went down in Landisville, where host Hempfield KO’d Warwick, handing the Warriors their first setback this season and forcing a logjam atop the Section 1 heap. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

District 3 boys volleyball power rankings

PVCA boys volleyball state rankings

THURSDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Conestoga Valley at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Warwick

Penn Manor at McCaskey (LNP coverage)

Section 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Lebanon

Ephrata at Manheim Central

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage