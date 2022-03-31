It is arguably the best rivalry in the history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball, which dates back to the 1990’s.

For the first time in 31 years Thursday night, longtime Hempfield coach Mike Vogel was not on the bench when the Black Knights took on their longtime foe, Penn Manor.

Say hello to Kenny Eiser, who stepped in for Vogel earlier this year after Hempfield’s longtime skipper announced his retirement. Also say hello to Brian Kemrer, who is in his first season as Penn Manor’s coach.

With a pair of first-year skippers at the helm serving as the backdrop, the Knights and the Comets did what they’ve done for so many years: Stage a close match with plenty of action, strategy and intrigue.

Score this round to Hempfield, which blanked Penn Manor 3-0, but it was a lot closer than the final score indicated. The Knights won the Section 1 clash in Landisville by game scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 26-24, as the Comets made Hempfield earn every single inch.

“He’s handling it really well so far,” Hempfield senior Mason Orth said about Eiser, the Knights’ new boss. “He stepped into a very successful program, and not a lot of people wanted to take that role. But he’s done a very, very good job so far. It’s definitely different not having Vogel, but we’re working through it.”

So far, so very good for Hempfield, which won its power-packed Joust Tournament last weekend — beating reigning District 3 and PIAA Class 2A champ Lower Dauphin in the finale — and the Knights are off to a quick 2-0 getaway in section play.

“It’s still a team mentality,” Orth said. “Go after every ball. Lay out for everything. Put your body on the line.”

There’s just a new voice in the huddle for Hempfield.

“I think they know what I’m about and what we’d like from them,” Eiser said. “I’ve been around them for three months now. We have a lot of fun, we know what we need to get done and they’re really buying into it.”

Eiser inherited a squad with a couple of familiar faces, but is breaking in basically an entirely new front row. In fact, Orth, an all-star libero last spring, got the start at outside hitter against Penn Manor, before he switched back to his familiar libero spot in the third game.

Dante Keener, one of the front-row hitters with some experience, belted 15 kills and setter Caden Bonner, another familiar face, set up 28 assists for Hempfield, which had to scratch and claw to get past the hungry Comets.

“We’re definitely not discouraged,” Kemrer said after his first stab at Hempfield as a head coach. “This was good for us because now we know we can play with a really good team. Our boys needed that. The guys have heart. They want to do well, but we’re young. But they’re getting it, and we’re really coming along.”

Hempfield had a 20-19 lead in the first game before Bonner’s drop shot sparked the Knights’ late surge for a 1-0 lead. In the second game, it was 18-18 on Bonner’s block, and Hempfield — which pocketed section, league and D3-3A championships last spring, on the way to the state semifinals — grabbed a 19-18 lead on Orth’s kill.

Orth, who had 12 digs, and Keener added late spikes, and Keener gave the Knights a 2-0 lead when he blocked Derek Warfel’s kill attempt at the net.

Warfel, who was really good in the air, had 11 kills and Wyatt Rohrer had 20 assists for Penn Manor, which fell to Conestoga Valley 3-0 in its Section 1 opener on Tuesday.

Undaunted, the Comets (0-2 league) had a 19-17 lead in the third on Rohrer’s kill, and Penn Manor fended off a match point. In crunch time late, Hempfield’s Parker Wolfe had a block, and the Knights finally clinched it when Keener had a kill for a 25-24 lead, and Keener capped it with a drop shot and Hempfield held on.

“I really couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” said Eiser, who is preaching a quick-strike offense from his troops. “Especially with all of the assistant coaches from last year still here. It’s going to be fun. We’re excited.”

And, like so many Hempfield teams before this one, off to a blistering start — this time with a new coach calling the shots.

