The L-L League boys volleyball section races have crossed the finish line, after Thursday’s results were tucked away nice and neatly in the record books. Three of the four slots for the league semifinals have been filled; the last bid will be announced Friday afternoon, once the tiebreaker criteria is sifted through and hashed out. Keep reading and stay tuned. Here’s a roundup of Thursday’s action, plus plenty of news and notables as we put the regular season to bed …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — The host Falcons needed a victory for solo second place in the section race, and they got it. No tiebreaker criteria necessary, as Cedar Crest blanked the Buckskins 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 to set up a semifinal showdown against Section 2 champ Manheim Central on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on the Barons’ home court; Central is hosting both semifinal clashes starting Monday at 5 p.m. Against CV, Kody Kerkeslager (31 assists), Jack Wolgemuth (20 digs) and Aaron Walters (14 kills, 2 blocks) paced the Falcons, who would have dropped into a second-place tie with Hempfield with a loss — and then sweated out the D3-3A power ratings in the tiebreaker criteria. But Cedar Crest took care of business. Carson Hoover (11 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks), Drew Hulstrand (25 assists) and Rowan Aisenbrey (11 digs) led the Bucks, who are still in line to snare a D3-3A playoff invite. There’s still a lot to sift through there, so stay tuned.

Warwick 3, Manheim Township 0 — Make that a perfect 12-0 league joyride for the Warriors, who put a capper on their section championship with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-18 victory over the host Blue Streaks. Kyle Charles (19 kills), Parker Gooding (19 digs) and Nathan Wenger (40 assists) stuffed the stat page for Warwick, which awaits the Section 2 runner-up announcement (again, keep reading) for its league semifinal matchup on Monday at 5 p.m. at Manheim Central Middle School, as the Warriors open defense of their league crown. Conner Himelfarb (11 digs, 9 kills) and Liam Rockwell (20 assists) paced Township. Warwick came into the match at No. 8 in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

Penn Manor 3, McCaskey 0 — The Comets needed a win to keep their D3-3A playoff chances alive and kicking, and they picked up the dub, 25-8, 25-15, 25-20 over the host Red Tornado. Harry Whited had 10 kills and Wyatt Rohrer had 24 assists to spark Penn Manor, while Perry Moo had three kills for McCaskey, which played its final match under longtime skipper Jeff Kindrew, who is retiring after a distinguished coaching career at multiple stops in the L-L League.

Hempfield, which finished up third in the race and failed to make the L-L playoffs for the first time since the inception of the league, had the Section 1 bye on Thursday. Up next for the Black Knights is a D3-3A run.

SECTION 2

Cocalico 3, Elizabethtown 0 — The host Eagles tossed a slippery monkey wrench into the section standings on the last night of league play. Cocalico blanked the Bears 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 to force a dastardly three-way tie for second place along with E-town and Garden Spot, which fell to Manheim Central on Thursday. The Eagles, Bears and Spartans — oh my — are all 8-4, and the league will go to the D3 power-rating tiebreaker criteria to decide who gets the L-L League playoff bid into Monday’s semifinals against Warwick. Heading into Thursday’s matches, Garden Spot was No. 8 and Cocalico was No. 9 in Class 2A and E-town was No. 12 in Class 3A. The league will check the updated power ratings on Friday morning and release the official L-L playoff bracket by noon. Stay tuned. Thursday, Chase Stark buried 14 kills, Craig Fair dished off 20 assists and Mason Lesher had 15 digs for Cocalico, while Eli Miller had 18 assists and Cooper Torborg had five kills and five blocks for E-town.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Blazers did not get a section-championship repeat, but they closed out their season in style with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-10 victory over the Cedars as Jesse Longenecker had 12 kills and Adam Nolt and David Lapp had seven digs apiece for Mennonite. Yaheniel Falcon had five assists and Aaron Rebert had a pair of kills for Lebanon.

In another Section 2 match on Thursday, section-champ Manheim Central rode into New Holland and topped rival Garden Spot 3-0, as the Barons capped their 12-0 run through league play. Central, which came into the match at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings, will get Cedar Crest in the league semifinals on Monday; Garden Spot must wait it out and see if it wins the tiebreaker with Cocalico and E-town and gets a league playoff bid. Stay tuned. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

Ephrata had the Section 2 bye on Thursday.

* Teams have until May 18 to compile a D3 power rating — not including playoff matches — but no L-L League squads have nonleague matches scheduled between now and then.

