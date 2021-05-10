LNP | LancasterOnline sportswriters Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross visit with Garden Spot boys' volleyball coach Ben Rutt and look ahead to this week's beginning of the postseason in Lancaster-Lebanon League spring sports during this week's L-L League Roundtable, sponsored by Penn State Children's Health.

Rutt is in his 10th season as the head coach at Garden Spot, and was an assistant there for 12 years before that. His team is 13-1 overall, 10-0 in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The Spartans are ranked seventh in the state in Class AA and first in the District Three AA power rankings.

The Spartans are a game ahead of Manheim Central in the section with two matches left, one of them at home, against Central, Wednesday. Garden Spot will also host the semifinals and finals of the league playoffs.

Rutt discusses his team’s playing style, which emphasizes defense and an up-the-middle attack, in the absence of a star outside hitter. Rutt plays volleyball in an adult men’s league, in which he competes against a lot of former outstanding players from the L-L, evidence of the league’s continuing strength in the sport.

After the interview with Rutt, Reinhart and Gross discuss the end of the regular season in baseball, softball, and lacrosse, and preview the league playoffs in those sports, which begin Saturday. There is also a brief preview of the Lancaster-Lebanon League track meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Hempfield.