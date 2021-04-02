It’s still extremely early in the L-L League volleyball season — in fact, one team (Elizabethtown) still hasn’t played a league match — but there are already a lot of fun story lines starting to develop. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables, from Thursday’s matches …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — The defending section champs and league finalists are off and running. The Warriors, who beat Hempfield in a 1-match playoff for Section 1 glory back in 2019 before the 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, picked up a 25-15, 25-6, 25-17 win over the Red Tornado in their league opener. Dawson Forney had seven blocks at the net, Colin Treibley had four service aces and Ryan Charles had 12 digs in the back to spark host Warwick (1-0 league) — which gets its first head-to-head rematch against Hempfield next Thursday in Lititz. Meanwhile, Sam Hershey ripped seven kills for McCaskey (1-1).

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 0 — Don’t look now, but the Falcons are definitely starting to make some noise. Mired in the back of the Section 1 pack for the last several years, Cedar Crest took a set from McCaskey on Tuesday. On Thursday, the host Falcons broke through with a league victory — 25-8, 25-10 and 25-20 — over the Blue Streaks (0-2). The match featured a pair of rookie coaches on the sideline: Cedar Crest’s Monica Sheaffer and Township’s Eleanor Schultz. Judah Wise was the hero, slamming 13 kills with seven service aces for the Falcons (1-1). Eric Moldenhauer had eight kills to spark the Streaks’ offense.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Cocalico 0 — Make that 38 league victories in a row for the Barons, who went on the road and clipped the Eagles 25-7, 25-12 and 25-17 to remain in a first-place tie with Garden Spot. Jeremiah Zimmerman was busy, setting up 29 assists, while Blake Wagner had 16 kills and a trio of digs to spark Central, which is set to host Garden Spot in a potential first-place showdown next Thursday. Patrick Wickenheiser had 10 kills and a pair of blocks in the front row for Cocalico (0-1) against the Barons (2-0).

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 0 — The Spartans (2-0) continued to sizzle, topping the host Mountaineers 25-16, 25-17 and 25-19 to remain undefeated this season at 4-0 overall — plus the gold trophy at Cocalico’s season-opening one-day tournament last week. Jordan Martin dished off 30 assists, Tyler Martin had 19 digs and Derrick Lambert posted 10 kills for Garden Spot in Thursday’s victory. Jordan Buch continued his torrid start for Ephrata with nine kills, a block and eight digs, while Michael Wagner had three service aces and 13 assists for the Mounts (1-1). Ephrata was coming off Wednesday's 3-2 nonleague victory over Governor Mifflin; Buch had 25 kills and 17 digs in that win. Garden Spot topped Lancaster Mennonite in the Section 2 opener on Tuesday.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Lebanon 2 — Like their neighbor Cedar Crest up in Section 1, Lebanon has also been struggling to keep up with the Section 2 lead pack. Thursday, Lebanon pushed the annual contender Blazers to the limit. Joe Nguyen passed off 19 assists, Elijah Lazor was a force at the net with 18 kills, and Mennonite survived Lebanon 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 25-12 and 15-13 in a hotly contested fifth and deciding game. The Blazers (1-1) had to dig out of a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth set. Isaac Matias had 22 digs, Justin De La Rosa set up 16 assists and Jafet Quintana had three blocks and nine kills at the net for the Cedars (0-2), who now squarely have everyone’s attention.

In another Section 1 showdown on Thursday, longtime rivals Hempfield and Penn Manor squared off in Millersville, and the Black Knights gutted out the victory to remain in a first-place tie in the loss column with Conestoga Valley and Warwick. Here’s the story …

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Warwick at Cedar Crest

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Section 2

Cocalico at Lebanon

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot

Lancaster Mennonite at Manheim Central

