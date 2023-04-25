Cedar Crest was looking for a statement victory.

Warwick had other ideas.

The host Warriors maintained their grip on the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 boys volleyball race Tuesday night, taking the upstart Falcons’ best punch before registering a 3-1 victory in Lititz.

Set scores were 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, as Cedar Crest, in the midst of a breakout season and needing a victory to force a tie in the loss column atop the charts, hung tough. But when push came to shove, Warwick, which started the week at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, delivered.

In the third set, Warwick (8-0 league) pulled away after a 7-7 tie. And in the fourth set, the Warriors bolted to a quick 4-0 lead, and then used a 6-0 burst for a 13-5 cushion and Warwick flexed its muscles.

“We knew they were going to come out tough,” Warwick’s Landon Wenger said. “We weren’t scared that we were going to lose a set, but we definitely knew it was a possibility because they’re a great team.”

Cedar Crest (5-2) had its five-match winning streak snapped, but the Falcons remained in the thick of the section hunt with Conestoga Valley (5-3) and Hempfield (5-3). They’re all chasing Warwick, and if things remain status quo, it could be three teams — Cedar Crest, CV and Hempfield — battling it out for one L-L League playoff spot down the stretch.

Warwick never trailed in the first game, riding freshman Thomas Mejias’ powerful right arm. He piled up five kills, and his block gave the Warriors a 14-9 lead. Bryn Hess followed with a block of his own for a 15-9 lead, and Parker Gooding’s ace gave Warwick a 17-9 cushion. Gooding paced the Warriors’ defense with 22 digs.

Later, Mejia had a pair of spikes, the latter for a 23-15 lead, and Kyle Charles’ ace closed out the first game.

Cedar Crest put on its rally caps and forced a 1-1 tie. The key moment in the second set came when Tate Tadajweski delivered back-to-back kills and Tye Hains had a block, giving the Falcons a 12-5 lead. Tadajewski had eight kills in the second — and 19 overall — including a spike for a 23-17 lead.

Kody Kerkeslager had 36 assists for the Falcons.

“Obviously we were looking for a different outcome, because we have some goals set in our minds,” Cedar Crest coach Monica Sheaffer said. “After the second I said that this is the team I know. This is a team that perseveres. Cedar Crest has been quote-unquote bad, and it was an easy win. For years. But now we’re here.”

The Falcons certainly have everyone’s attention. Including Warwick’s. So the Warriors perked up when it was 1-1.

“We had to stay in the mindset of staying focused, and knowing that we had to make the next play,” Wenger said. “(Cedar Crest) played really well in the second set, and we started kind of slow there. Credit to them. But we were able to start fast in the other sets.”

Warwick punched right back in the third. Charles (18 kills, 3 blocks) had consecutive kills for a 13-10 lead, and Mejia and Hess went back-to-back with spikes for a 15-12 cushion. The Warriors seized control for good when Charles had a kill, Wenger had one of his three blocks, and Wenger and Charles teamed up for a double-block for a 22-16 lead.

Warwick left no doubt in the fourth, as Charles got the match-clincher started with a booming kill. Seth Graybill had a slam during the Warriors’ opening salvo, and during Warwick’s set-changing 6-0 spree, Wenger had three kills and Charles had a block and a kill.

Hess helped Warwick close it out with back-to-back kills, the latter off a feed from Nathan Wenger — who dished off 44 assists — setting up match point.

“I don’t think we were in it mentally late,” Sheaffer said. “But we’re still working toward our goals.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77