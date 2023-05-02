There’s never a dull moment when Warwick and Hempfield get together on the volleyball court.

Tuesday night in Landisville, the Warriors and the host Black Knights took it to an entirely different level.

Warwick remained undefeated and alone atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 standings. But Hempfield made the Warriors earn every single inch in an instant classic.

The Knights overcame a 2-1deficit to force a fifth set, but couldn’t slam the door with a 14-12 lead. Warwick survived a couple of match points and got a clutch kill from Seth Graybill, and then the match-clinching kill from Kyle Charles as the Warriors earned a gut-check 3-2 win over Hempfield to inch closer to the section crown.

“Coach asked us to just make plays,” said Graybill, who had 18 kills. “When you play at Hempfield, the odds are against you. Everyone really wanted this one, and we all executed. It’s exciting because we always go at it with them. It’s always a dogfight.”

Tuesday’s game scores were a highly entertaining 25-12, 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, 16-14, as Warwick improved to 10-0 in league play and remained two games clear of Cedar Crest (7-2) in the section race. Hempfield (6-4) and Conestoga Valley (5-4) are looking up the leaders with the final night of league play set for May 11.

“I told them that I believe in them, and that they needed to believe in themselves,” said Warwick coach Foster Lobb, who delivered that message during a timeout with his squad facing match point. “We talked about adversity, and we said that is seemed like nobody in this gym wanted us to win except for us. So go play for each other. And they did that.”

In riveting fashion.

Charles had five kills, Graybill had four kills, and Warwick used a 7-0 blitz — all with Parker Gooding serving — to break open the first set. Gooding was a busy body in the back with 32 digs.

Ethan Earhart had four kills and a trio of blocks in the second set for Hempfield, which knotted it up 1-1 thanks to a 6-0 spree for a 15-11 lead. Earhart had a kill, Aiden Beiler had a block and Finley Hunt had an ace during that run.

Warwick, which entered the match at No. 8 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, answered in the third behind Charles — who had a kill and two blocks as the Warriors grabbed a 14-4 lead — and Ian Jerchau, who had a couple of late kills, including a spike for a 19-9 lead.

Undaunted, Hempfield — fresh off an appearance in the championship match in State College’s heavy hitter tournament this past Saturday — put on its comeback caps with a clutch fourth-game victory. The Knights went 4-0 after a 13-13 tie, getting kills from Earhart (17 kills, 7 blocks) and Beiler to seize control for good.

Earhart spent the evening teeing off on perfectly placed shoot-sets from Knights' setter Cole Jackson, who piled up 34 assists.

Hempfield was sitting pretty in the fifth set, grabbing a 9-5 lead on Earhart’s kill, Michael Hester’s block, and a kill and an ace from Beiler. Warwick rallied behind Graybill, who had back-to-back kills to cut the Knights’ lead to 11-10.

“It’s never something you want to do because anything can happen (in a fifth set),” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said. “But winning the fourth and going to a fifth is always better than losing.”

It was 12-12 when Earhart delivered a must-have kill, and Hempfield had match point at 14-12 before Warwick called a timeout to regroup, and then rally valiantly to win it.

“We were going one point at a time, and I’m just trying to make good sets and let them do their jobs. We got it done,” Warwick setter Nathan Wenger said. “So much fun, and this one feels so good. It was a big crowd, and it was big to win in their gym.”

Wenger dished off 50 assists for Warwick.

